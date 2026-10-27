How To Watch UNC Basketball's Final Exhibition Game Against Charlotte

The North Carolina Tar Heels have had uneven first two exhibition outings, with multiple areas needing to improve before the season opener on Nov. 2.

Beating USC 88-70 was an encouraging result for the Tar Heels, who looked the part against one of the top teams in the country. However, North Carolina followed that up with an uninspiring 76-58 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers. It's important to note that the Tar Heels are still in the acclimation process, with a surplus of new players and a shuffled coaching staff, as Michael Malone enters his first year as the head coach.

With all that in mind, here's how you can watch North Carolina's final exhibition match against Charlotte.

How To Watch, Listen to UNC's Exhibition Against Charlotte

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Oct. 27

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Smith Center (Chapel Hill, NC)

TV: ACC Network Extra

Listen: 97.9 The Hill FM

Top Storylines To Watch

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone talks to North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the first half of an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

North Carolina has left a ton to be desired this preseason, as the performances have provided more questions than answers. This matchup is unlike the previous two, as Charlotte is nowhere near the caliber of USC and Indiana. So, it's important not to overreact if the Tar Heels win in a landslide. As with all exhibition games, the team’s performance outweighs the result, especially against a mid-major program.

Because Charlotte is the opponent, North Carolina's offense needs to operate at a much higher level, and it’s the top development to watch: Malone's pedigree as an offense-friendly head coach. Malone is incorporating NBA philosophies into this team, making them potentially one of the most unique teams in the country. This is an advantageous spot to build some positive momentum heading into the start of the regular season and establish a rhythm in Malone's system.

It's been difficult for North Carolina to get into offensive sets, especially against Indiana, as the Hoosiers outphysicaled the guards and wings on off-ball screens. The Tar Heels should have a more comfortable time running the offense.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) goes up for a basket Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the first half of an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensively, the Tar Heels need to improve their control on the glass, which should be attainable in this contest. As mentioned, this is a game where North Carolina should easily impose its will on both ends of the court. More than anything, this is an opportunity for the team to enhance its confidence heading into the season. Individually, Terrence Brown , Neoklis Avdalas, Matt Able, and Alexandros Samodurov need strong outings.

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