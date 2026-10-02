How To Watch UNC's Week 5 Game vs. Notre Dame

Coming off their bye week, the North Carolina Tar Heels face a daunting matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

North Carolina is in danger of losing two consecutive games, which would set off alarm bells heading into Week 6. That said, the Tar Heels need to put a product on the field that they can build on moving forward. Here's how you can watch this matchup between two teams trending in opposite directions.

TV Details

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play); Dusty Dvoracek (analyst); Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter)

Radio Info - Tar Heel Sports Network

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Local Radio: 97.9 The Hill

Announcer: Jones Angell

Series History Between UNC and Notre Dame

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels Head Coach Bill Belichick looks on the field early in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a one-sided matchup, as the Fighting Irish are 21-2 against the Tar Heels all-time. These two teams have not played since 2022, when Notre Dame won 45-32. The Fighting Irish have won the last five meetings and are 7-2 in Chapel Hill, where this weekend's game will take place.

Since their last matchup four years ago, these two teams have clearly changed. Bill Belichick wasn't North Carolina's head coach, and both rosters are vastly different. While that information doesn't directly reflect the current versions of these two teams, the programs' pedigrees remain the same.

Storylines for Saturday's Game

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A couple of storylines from North Carolina's perspective are worth noting. First, Melkart Abou Jaoude's status is monumental if the Tar Heels want any chance of flirting with an upset this weekend. The 2025 ACC sack leader has missed the last two games with a hand injury sustained against TCU in Week 0.

Secondly, quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. will be under the microscope against Notre Dame. His job security probably won't be contingent on the result of this game, and fairly so. As much as the veteran signal caller has struggled, North Carolina is a heavy underdog in a game no one expects it to win. However, if Edwards Jr. doesn't show signs of improvement on Saturday, Week 6 becomes a must-perform-well outing for the Wisconsin transfer.

As for Notre Dame, it's the status quo, as Marcus Freeman's team is executing at an extremely high level. The Fighting Irish's defense is allowing 8.3 points per game, ranking second in the country. North Carolina's offensive woes could be thoroughly exposed against an elite defense. Belichick and his coaching staff need to make a concerted effort to put Edwards Jr. in advantageous situations throughout the game.