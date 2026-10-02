How To Watch UNC's Week 5 Game vs. Notre Dame
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Coming off their bye week, the North Carolina Tar Heels face a daunting matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
North Carolina is in danger of losing two consecutive games, which would set off alarm bells heading into Week 6. That said, the Tar Heels need to put a product on the field that they can build on moving forward. Here's how you can watch this matchup between two teams trending in opposite directions.
TV Details
Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play); Dusty Dvoracek (analyst); Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter)
Radio Info - Tar Heel Sports Network
Local Radio: 97.9 The Hill
Announcer: Jones Angell
Series History Between UNC and Notre Dame
This is a one-sided matchup, as the Fighting Irish are 21-2 against the Tar Heels all-time. These two teams have not played since 2022, when Notre Dame won 45-32. The Fighting Irish have won the last five meetings and are 7-2 in Chapel Hill, where this weekend's game will take place.
Since their last matchup four years ago, these two teams have clearly changed. Bill Belichick wasn't North Carolina's head coach, and both rosters are vastly different. While that information doesn't directly reflect the current versions of these two teams, the programs' pedigrees remain the same.
Storylines for Saturday's Game
A couple of storylines from North Carolina's perspective are worth noting. First, Melkart Abou Jaoude's status is monumental if the Tar Heels want any chance of flirting with an upset this weekend. The 2025 ACC sack leader has missed the last two games with a hand injury sustained against TCU in Week 0.
Secondly, quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. will be under the microscope against Notre Dame. His job security probably won't be contingent on the result of this game, and fairly so. As much as the veteran signal caller has struggled, North Carolina is a heavy underdog in a game no one expects it to win. However, if Edwards Jr. doesn't show signs of improvement on Saturday, Week 6 becomes a must-perform-well outing for the Wisconsin transfer.
As for Notre Dame, it's the status quo, as Marcus Freeman's team is executing at an extremely high level. The Fighting Irish's defense is allowing 8.3 points per game, ranking second in the country. North Carolina's offensive woes could be thoroughly exposed against an elite defense. Belichick and his coaching staff need to make a concerted effort to put Edwards Jr. in advantageous situations throughout the game.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.