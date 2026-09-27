What UNC Football Must Do To Beat Notre Dame

The North Carolina Tar Heels have enjoyed a week off from action following their heartbreaking loss on the road in Clemson. Fortunately, they will have a chance to earn a victory at Kenan Stadium next weekend.

The bad news? They host No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, one of the country's most complete teams, after four weeks.

University of North Carolina running back Demon June (0) puts two thumbs down toward football fans after scoring a touchdown near Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Alexander (7) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

North Carolina faces tall odds at home against a National Championship contender, and it likely won't be the last time it faces such an opponent this season. Still, a path to beating the Fighting Irish exists.

Creating Takeaways

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in West Lafayette. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As of Friday's batch of college football games, Notre Dame had the second-best turnover margin in the country at plus-8, according to the NCAA. Irish quarterback CJ Carr threw his first interception of the season on Saturday against Purdue, though the turnover margin remains splendid. One of the Tar Heels' most important tasks is to create takeaways.

The Tar Heels have taken the ball away five times this season, a handful of those coming from safety Greg Smith, who has been their best defensive back this season. With a hopeful return from star edge rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude, the aggression level will be amped up defensively, which could lead to some opportunities when the ball is in the air.

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (1) celebrates after an interception against Clemson Tigers iduring the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Bill Belichick's defense can disrupt a program like Notre Dame. He knows how to trick young quarterbacks no matter how talented, and this coming Saturday could be the best defense Carr plays all season. By putting more pressure on Carr, the Tar Heels can be more aggressive in coverage and, in turn, have opportunities to turn the ball over.

Clean Quarterback Play

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) warms up before the game against there Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another way is an efficient quarterback, whoever that may be. I'm not overly convinced Billy Edwards Jr. will be the guy for Sunday at Kenan Stadium, but if he is, he'll need to perform better this weekend.

Edwards can climb the pocket and make throws downfield, but his throwing mechanics, specifically his lower half, are almost always out of sync. If he can play in rhythm and deliver the ball to his best playmakers in space, the path becomes clearer for a potential upset. That is a big "if," though.

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passed the ball during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The quarterback will have to move this offensive unit on Saturday— Notre Dame has the fifth-best rushing defense in college football as of Friday night. Establishing the run may prove futile against this outstanding Notre Dame defensive front. This means Edwards will need the game of his life against a top-10 passing defense, setting up for a critical performance.