How UNC’s Coaching Staff Focused on Improving Key Aspect

For the North Carolina Tar Heels to reach their goals this season - qualifying for bowl eligibility - the offense needs to step up. More specifically, the deep passing game must develop into a consistent feature of the game plan.

During his press conference on Monday, head coach Bill Belichick explained that the offense needs to improve its vertical passing.

Belichick's Thoughts

University of North Carolina Head Coach Bill Belichick during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We need better execution," Belichick said. "We were close on a few plays. We didn't quite have the final production on that we needed. We got to keep working on those. That was part of what we did last week. We worked on everything: production in the passing game, the red area, and defending those plays."

"Again, all of us can do a little bit better job on that," Belichick continued. "That's what we're working on. Some design things that will help the integrity of routes, the execution by the route runner and the passer."

The Real Reason for UNC's Woes

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) prepares to throw the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Belichick said all the right things to protect his players , it's obvious why the Tar Heels are struggling in this department. Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has been completely inept as a passer when asked to throw past 10 yards. According to TarHeels247's Noah Weiskopf , the Wisconsin transfer is 13-of-32 on passes of 10+ yards. Completing 40.6 percent of his passes in that range isn't good enough.

On the first 15 scripted plays of the game, Edwards Jr. is sharp, decisive, and efficient, but that's because offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is dialing up quick passes underneath . Once defenses adjust to that and challenge the six-year veteran to stretch the field, he can't operate at a high enough level to push safeties and linebackers deeper. That hinders the rushing attack and the offense’s overall operation.

Why This Is Problematic

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) runs the ball downfield in the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina went unscathed in the first two games of the season against TCU and East Tennessee State. However, this shortcoming proved too much to overcome against Clemson, which shouldn't have even been the case. With all due respect to the Tigers, they will be one of the Tar Heels' easier games on the schedule.

This weekend, North Carolina hosts No. 3 Notre Dame , which can score on anybody with CJ Carr at quarterback. The Tar Heels will have to pass to keep up, and quite frankly, that's the worst-case scenario for Edwards Jr. More often than not, North Carolina will be in negative game scripts, forcing Petrino to lean on the passing game. So far, Edwards Jr. has shown nothing that suggests he can execute that kind of game plan.