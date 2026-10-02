What Next Two Weeks Could Mean for UNC QB Billy Edwards Jr.

It's been a mixed bag start to the season for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who are 2-1 heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

North Carolina's lone loss this season came against the Clemson Tigers in Week 3. The Tar Heels' loss has been widely attributed to quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. Earlier this week, ESPN's Bill Connelly compiled rankings of all 68 Power Four quarterbacks. Here's where Edwards Jr. ranked, with Connelly's thoughts on the veteran signal caller.

Edwards Jr. Ranked 63rd

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass as ETSU Buccaneers defensive end Charles Woodard (0) pressures in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The sixth-year senior was decent against TCU and appropriately good against [East Tennessee State], but he couldn't deliver what was required against Clemson (4.1 yards per dropback), and now he has to face three SP+ top-15 defenses in October (Notre Dame, Pitt, Miami)," Connelly said. "Coordinator Bobby Petrino's track record has remained solid through the years, but it's hard to be too optimistic here."

What This Ranking Means

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When North Carolina signed Edwards Jr. in the transfer portal, the former Wisconsin quarterback was supposed to provide stability at the position. So far, he has not delivered; the 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback has thrown for 611 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing 56.4 percent of his passes.

Being ranked the sixth-worst quarterback in the Power Four programs is validated. The Tar Heels' brass won't be paying attention to these rankings, but they reflect how low Edwards Jr. is viewed among all Power Four quarterbacks.

Can Edwards Jr. Prove Rankings Wrong?

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) prepares to throw the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sixth-year quarterback may not have enough time to flip the narrative , as his job could be in jeopardy in the near future. On Saturday, the Tar Heels host Notre Dame , and winning the game will be a tall task. So, I don't believe the coaching staff will judge Edwards Jr.'s future based on this weekend's result. Quite frankly, it would be unfair for Edwards Jr. to lose his job by losing to the No. 3-ranked team in the country.

That said, if the Wisconsin transfer struggles this weekend, Week 6 at the Pittsburgh Panthers becomes a potentially make-or-break game for Edwards Jr.'s tenure as the starting quarterback. So, while Saturday shouldn't be the final game we see Edwards Jr. start, it's another data point in this coaching staff's evaluation of the quarterback situation. The veteran signal caller needs to perform at a relatively competent level to earn head coach Bill Belichick's confidence.