3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in UNC's Week 5 Matchup

Hosting the No. 3-ranked team in the country will be a tall task for the North Carolina Tar Heels this weekend in a game with major implications.

After a Week 3 loss to Clemson, the Tar Heels spent last week on bye, giving them ample time to prepare for this contest. North Carolina's loss to the Tigers a couple of weeks ago has raised even more questions about the program’s direction. With that in mind, here are three storylines I'll be watching as Saturday's game progresses.

How Well Will Billy Edwards Jr. Play?

Sep 19, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; University of North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) passes the ball late in the fourth quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ashley Tumlin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback play has marred North Carolina's offense in stretches this season, and it was the culprit in its loss to Clemson. My concerns about Edwards Jr. in the offseason have shown, as the six-year veteran has been pedestrian as a deep-ball passer. According to TarHeel247's Noah Weiskopf , Edwards Jr. has completed 13-of-32 passes 10+ yards.

That's abysmal for any quarterback, let alone one who has this much experience under his belt. Edwards Jr. is a game manager, but he can't even master that part of the job. North Carolina is unlikely to win on Saturday, but the Wisconsin transfer needs to improve his performance.

Will North Carolina Be Able To Run the Ball?

University of North Carolina running back Benjamin Hall (7) runs during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Tar Heels' rushing attack is suffocated by the Fighting Irish's front seven, it's going to be virtually impossible for this offense to move the ball. That speaks to how incompetent Edwards Jr. has been as a distributor. Not to mention, Notre Dame is allowing 8.3 points per game this season.

Now, that output has come against Wisconsin, Rice, Michigan State, and Purdue. That said, the Tar Heels' offense ranks 93rd in total offense (366 yards per game) and 102nd in points per game (23.3). Running back Benjamin Hall has been the engine of North Carolina's offense, totaling 215 yards on 33 carries (6.5 yards per carry). If his impact is significantly limited, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will struggle to dial up an effective game plan.

Can North Carolina's Defense Cause CJ Carr Issues?

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive end Jaylen Harvey (11) celebrates with linebacker Peyton Seelmann (10) after making a sack in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This defense has carried the Tar Heels through the first games of the season, doing everything it could against Clemson, while the offense struggled to muster anything in the second half.

It goes without saying that Notre Dame is on a completely different playing field than Clemson. While the Tigers had a true freshman quarterback starting under center, the Fighting Irish have a signal caller who could be a top pick in the NFL Draft. Melkart Abou Jaoude's status is pivotal in this matchup. If the veteran pass rusher is available, the defensive line's ability to affect Carr is something I'll be paying close attention to.