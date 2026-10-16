How To Watch North Carolina's Week 7 Matchup vs. Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels returned to the winning column after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers in Week 6.

This weekend, the Tar Heels turn their attention to the Duke Blue Devils, who are coming off a disappointing loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. With that in mind, here's how you can watch this matchup between two teams with plenty on the line.

TV Details

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels white helmet during pregame warm ups against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Announcers: Lowell Galindo (play-by-play); Kirk Morrison (analyst); Dawn Davenport (sideline reporter)

Radio Info - Tar Heels Sports Network

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A detail view of a North Carolina Tar Heels football helmet during warmups before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Local Radio: 97.9 The Hill

Announcer: Jones Angell

Series History Between North Carolina and Duke

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels have the upper hand in this rivalry, with a 65-42-4 record over the Blue Devils. However, Duke has won the last two matchups, including a 32-25 victory last season in Chapel Hill. That said, quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate are no longer part of the picture, which obviously changes the complexion of this year's contest.

Overall, both teams are vastly different from last season, creating an intriguing matchup between two teams looking to further build upon their newly constructed rosters.

Storylines for Saturday's Game

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone knows the rivalry between these two programs, so we really don't need to explain that narrative heading into this one. In terms of strategy and what these teams will look to establish early on, you can expect a heavy dose of the run game from both offenses. The Tar Heels' rushing attack has stalled the last couple of weeks against two of the best run defenses in the country. Meanwhile, Duke's running back Nate Sheppard has proven to be one of the best players at his position.

Stopping the run has been North Carolina's kryptonite, which plays perfectly into the Blue Devils' strength with Sheppard as the focal point of the offense. If Duke can impose its will in the trenches and consistently gash North Carolina's front seven, it will be a long day for head coach Bill Belichick and his team. Expect Sheppard to be given at least 20 carries in this one. Although, he is listed as questionable heading in.

Oct 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other side of the ball, quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.'s performances have left much to be desired throughout the season. Until the Wisconsin transfer flips the narrative, his effectiveness as a quarterback will be under the microscope.

An underlying storyline to keep tabs on as this game nears is North Carolina's injury report . The Tar Heels dealt with a slew of injuries last Saturday, and they could face the same challenge again this weekend. North Carolina could have even more key starters out against Duke.