How To Watch North Carolina's Week 7 Matchup vs. Duke
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The North Carolina Tar Heels returned to the winning column after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers in Week 6.
This weekend, the Tar Heels turn their attention to the Duke Blue Devils, who are coming off a disappointing loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. With that in mind, here's how you can watch this matchup between two teams with plenty on the line.
TV Details
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN2
Announcers: Lowell Galindo (play-by-play); Kirk Morrison (analyst); Dawn Davenport (sideline reporter)
Radio Info - Tar Heels Sports Network
Local Radio: 97.9 The Hill
Announcer: Jones Angell
Series History Between North Carolina and Duke
The Tar Heels have the upper hand in this rivalry, with a 65-42-4 record over the Blue Devils. However, Duke has won the last two matchups, including a 32-25 victory last season in Chapel Hill. That said, quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate are no longer part of the picture, which obviously changes the complexion of this year's contest.
Overall, both teams are vastly different from last season, creating an intriguing matchup between two teams looking to further build upon their newly constructed rosters.
Storylines for Saturday's Game
Everyone knows the rivalry between these two programs, so we really don't need to explain that narrative heading into this one. In terms of strategy and what these teams will look to establish early on, you can expect a heavy dose of the run game from both offenses. The Tar Heels' rushing attack has stalled the last couple of weeks against two of the best run defenses in the country. Meanwhile, Duke's running back Nate Sheppard has proven to be one of the best players at his position.
Stopping the run has been North Carolina's kryptonite, which plays perfectly into the Blue Devils' strength with Sheppard as the focal point of the offense. If Duke can impose its will in the trenches and consistently gash North Carolina's front seven, it will be a long day for head coach Bill Belichick and his team. Expect Sheppard to be given at least 20 carries in this one. Although, he is listed as questionable heading in.
On the other side of the ball, quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.'s performances have left much to be desired throughout the season. Until the Wisconsin transfer flips the narrative, his effectiveness as a quarterback will be under the microscope.
An underlying storyline to keep tabs on as this game nears is North Carolina's injury report. The Tar Heels dealt with a slew of injuries last Saturday, and they could face the same challenge again this weekend. North Carolina could have even more key starters out against Duke.
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.