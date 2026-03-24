UNC's Hubert Davis Delay Keeps Creating Bigger Problem
The Hubert Davis situation continues to grow more bizarre each day it lingers. From an overtime loss to VCU on Thursday, the expected outcome of Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels is that he would be let go.
Nearly five days later, there has still been no word on the athletics department's decision. While the outcome is expected, one wonders why the university is taking so long to make a decision and move forward.
Seth Davis of CBS revealed that Davis emphatically said ‘yes’ when asked if he would like to continue coaching.
“Not sure I've seen many situations like the one that is happening at North Carolina regarding Hubert Davis. My understanding is the administration asked Hubert if he wants to continue, and he said emphatically yes. To let it go on for this long with no decision is not fair to anyone. At this point it would be very very difficult to bring him back," Davis said.
“He would enter next season under a huge cloud. Usually the best strategy in this situation is to rip the Band-Aid off and make a decision one way or the other. To let it linger for this long is unnecessary and healthy. Here's hoping we get a decision on this one way or another very very soon.”
Davis hit the nail on the head. North Carolina has waited so long that bringing him back would be unfair to everyone involved, and letting him linger on as the head coach for a few more unnecessary days is equally unjust.
It has become increasingly clear day by day that Hubert Davis will not return. The healthy thing for both sides is to initiate the parting of ways. Hubert Davis does deserve a healthy breakup and a respectful departure from his position.
Unfortunately, it has been trending in a way that makes me nervous this breakup may be getting messy. Hubert’s son, Elijah, the senior guard for the Tar Heels this past season, has removed everything affiliated with the university from his Instagram, a sign that things may be trending in the wrong direction.
It could be nothing, but it’s not a good look for everyone involved if things continue to trend in the direction they seem to be heading. For everyone involved, it’s time to rip the bandage off and move on to the new chapter in Chapel Hill. Time will tell what decision the institution ultimately makes.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.