UNC's Hubert Davis Delay Keeps Creating Bigger Problem

The Hubert Davis situation continues to grow more bizarre each day it lingers. From an overtime loss to VCU on Thursday, the expected outcome of Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels is that he would be let go.

Nearly five days later, there has still been no word on the athletics department's decision. While the outcome is expected, one wonders why the university is taking so long to make a decision and move forward.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Seth Davis of CBS revealed that Davis emphatically said ‘yes’ when asked if he would like to continue coaching.

“Not sure I've seen many situations like the one that is happening at North Carolina regarding Hubert Davis. My understanding is the administration asked Hubert if he wants to continue, and he said emphatically yes. To let it go on for this long with no decision is not fair to anyone. At this point it would be very very difficult to bring him back," Davis said.

“He would enter next season under a huge cloud. Usually the best strategy in this situation is to rip the Band-Aid off and make a decision one way or the other. To let it linger for this long is unnecessary and healthy. Here's hoping we get a decision on this one way or another very very soon.”

Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis watches his team during the first half against the Radford Highlanders at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Davis hit the nail on the head. North Carolina has waited so long that bringing him back would be unfair to everyone involved, and letting him linger on as the head coach for a few more unnecessary days is equally unjust.



It has become increasingly clear day by day that Hubert Davis will not return. The healthy thing for both sides is to initiate the parting of ways. Hubert Davis does deserve a healthy breakup and a respectful departure from his position.

Apr 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis (left) talks to the media during a press conference as his son Elijah Davis (right) looks on during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, it has been trending in a way that makes me nervous this breakup may be getting messy. Hubert’s son, Elijah, the senior guard for the Tar Heels this past season, has removed everything affiliated with the university from his Instagram, a sign that things may be trending in the wrong direction.

It could be nothing, but it’s not a good look for everyone involved if things continue to trend in the direction they seem to be heading. For everyone involved, it’s time to rip the bandage off and move on to the new chapter in Chapel Hill. Time will tell what decision the institution ultimately makes.