UNC Could Risk Program's Future by Firing Hubert Davis

Despite leading by 19 points in the second half against the VCU Rams, the North Carolina Tar Heels suffered an 82-78 loss on Thursday night in the first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament.

Losing in the first round is one thing, but the way it unfolded is even more damaging to Hubert Davis ' standing as North Carolina's head coach moving forward. Discussions on this situation have taken place, and reports on Saturday have sparked additional speculation about Davis' future in Chapel Hill.

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Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's insider Pete Thamel , "The future of Hubert Davis at North Carolina right now is squarely in flux," Thamel said. "In the wake of these back-to-back first-round NCAA tournament exits. The sides are expected to talk in the upcoming days, and no decision on Davis's future is expected until early next week."

"Do not expect Davis to be fired outright," Thamel continued. "Any kind of departure would be synchronized, likely between him and the school. Hubert Davis is a legend at North Carolina and will be treated with that type of respect. The options here are simple. Keep Davis with significant changes to the staff and program, or orchestrate some type of wholesale change to the coaching staff and bring in a whole new regime."

Would Firing Davis Risk Losing Top Recruits?

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the huddle with his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

For all of the justified criticisms of the 55-year-old head coach, Davis has landed several top recruits, including Caleb Wilson in last year's class. In this year's cycle, the Tar Heels successfully recruited five-star guard Dylan Mingo . The No. 9-ranked player in the SC Next 100 explained why he chose North Carolina.

"I chose UNC because it felt like a family environment, from the players, fans, to the coaches," Mingo said. "I felt like the UNC history and everyone who played there is huge. Knowing their will to win is always at the highest level. I would love to be a part of that."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I feel like any North Carolina team in the past, especially under Coach Davis, runs through their guards," Mingo continued. "I feel like their ability to let guards control the games is consistent. Seeing guys like Leaky Black or Drake Powell, who are high-level defenders with great versatility, have excelled there."

There have been no rumors that Mingo and Maximo Adams could decommit from North Carolina if Davis is fired, but Mingo's praise of the culture in Chapel Hill, which has been established by Davis.