North Carolina 2026 Football Top 30 Countdown: No. 5

It has been a whirlwind of an offseason for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who need to produce a worthwhile 2026 season for a multitude of reasons.

Last season, for the first time since 2018, the Tar Heels failed to qualify for bowl eligibility, which was an embarrassment for the program, especially after hiring Bill Belichick. Regardless, North Carolina has turned the page to this upcoming season, with the full intent to bounce back and flip the narrative. The Tar Heels' activity in the transfer portal amplifies that sentiment, and last week at the ACC Kickoff event, the 74-year-old head coach discussed the culture in 2026.

Belichick's Thoughts

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I’m not really sure what the Patriot way is," Belichick said. "That was kind of, I guess, a catchy marketing term that somebody came up with. Yeah, honestly that’s not something we ever talked about at New England."

"But, again, look, the main thing, as I said, that we’re trying to do at Carolina is build a culture with a good team, good teammates that’s tough and smart and works hard every day and continues to get better and improve."

"That’s really what it’s about, both individually in individual units like the offensive line or the quarterbacks and the receivers or the linebackers, and then collectively as offensive and defensive units, and the team in terms of functioning and situational football, things like no-huddle field goals or things like that that involve multiple team unit executions."

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick, with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"This year our quarterbacks after spring ball are still here, are out in player-run practices, which our players were never really able to do last year because we didn’t have enough experience on either side of the ball to line up offensively or defensively and be able to run our plays."

"Now our team can go out there and we can run PRPs with each other. They can continue to work on their plays, their fundamentals, their techniques, their communication, and gain trust in each other. That’s a huge advantage we didn’t have last year, and the players have done a great job of that."

What To Expect From North Carolina in 2026?

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a North Carolina Tar Heels helmet on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Tar Heels won just four games last season. While the front office orchestrated several marquee signings in the transfer portal and recruiting class, there are still major question marks in multiple areas, including at head coach and quarterback.

Yes, the Tar Heels' overall operation could improve in the coming months, but they proved nothing last season that should instill any confidence heading into training camp. I'll believe it when I see it, and Week 1 against TCU will be a good test to evaluate how formidable North Carolina is this upcoming season.

However, we cannot expect much from this team until proven otherwise. Again, maybe Bobby Petrino elevates this offense to an entirely new level in 2026, but the quarterback options outside Travis Burgess, an incoming freshman, are not overly inspiring. The Tar Heels' ceiling this season feels like 6-6, and while that would technically be good enough to clinch postseason play, it would be underwhelming.

With that being said, over the last several months, we have counted down the top 30 players on North Carolina's 2026 roster. Today, we enter a new threshold and will reveal the No. 5 player on this season's depth chart.

North Carolina Top 30 Players: No. 5 DT Leroy Jackson

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Elijah Brown (2) looks to pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Leroy Jackson (91) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to the acquisitions the Tar Heels orchestrated this offseason, the front office retained several impactful players, including Jackson, who could take a major leap in 2026. The 6-foot-1, 290-pound defensive tackle recorded 37 tackles, two quarterback hits, and one pass defended last season.

While that statistical output is not overly impressive, Jackson's impact and influence on the game go beyond the stat sheet. With Melkart Abou-Jaoude on the edge, Jackson has been operating against one-on-one assignments in the interior, which has allowed him to generate pressure consistently.

Again, his production will not catch your attention by any means, but Jackson is a cornerstone piece along the defensive line. The Tar Heels' pass rush was the clear strength of the team last season, and that unit will continue to lead the defense in 2026.

Jackson's Importance

Sep 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Myles Montgomery (22) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Leroy Jackson (91) during the first quarter at the Bounce House Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the changes across all three levels of the defense, the front line will remain a catalyst on that side of the ball. Additionally, North Carolina's offense could take time to materialize, underscoring the defense's ability to carry the load, especially through the early part of the season.

Jackson's ability to bully his way through the interior of the opposing offensive line will be a key element to generating consistent pressure. Considering the jump that Jackson made from his freshman to sophomore season was jarring, and if he can replicate a similar jump in production and effectiveness, the redshirt sophomore defensive tackle will develop into a monumental piece on the defense.

With Steve Belichick entering another year as the defensive coordinator, retaining as many players as possible will allow that unit to continue developing and building cohesion. In the world of NIL, maintaining continuity is virtually impossible. Still, North Carolina was capable of accomplishing that, and Jackson was a priority for Belichick and the staff to keep in Chapel Hill.

As I've mentioned countless times throughout the offseason, there is immense pressure on North Carolina to deliver this upcoming season. Obviously, it takes all three phases to operate at a high level to reach their ceiling, but the Tar Heels' defense will need to be one of the best groups in the ACC if they want to push for postseason play.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We will learn a great deal about the Tar Heels' chances in 2026 based on how well the defense holds up against ACC competition. Jackson will surely be a pivotal piece in the equation on arguably the best unit of the roster, which is the defensive line. With Abou-Jaoude overwhelming quarterbacks off the edge, Jackson's responsibilities will be simple: suffocate rushing lanes and cause havoc within the interior, which will open up even more opportunities for the outside pass rushers.