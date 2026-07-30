3 UNC Players About To Break Out in Training Camp

It has felt like a prolonged buildup, but the North Carolina Tar Heels officially begin training camp today, with less than a month to go before Week 1 of the 2026-27 college football season.

With the Tar Heels entering this portion of the offseason program, here are three players who will break out during training camp.

Demon June

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) avoids a tackle by Syracuse Orange defensive back Braheem Long Jr. (0) to score a touchdown in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back only totaled 84 carries in 2025, but with an expanded workload, June expects to be one of the focal points of the offense. Earlier this offseason, wide receiver Jordan Shipp was asked which player he envisioned leaping this upcoming season.

“On offense, I don’t want to give away too much, but I’d say Demon June," Shipp said. "He’s grown a lot more. June is [going to] be a great player. He’s [going to] help us out a lot. The biggest thing for him is his ability to work."

"At first, early on, being a freshman, he wasn’t pushing as hard. I had one or two talks with him and told him, ‘Just run with me. Let’s run together, let’s push each other,’ and he’s really bought into that. Now he’s pushing guys and holding the standard the same way."

June averaged 5.5 yards per carry in a limited role; with more opportunities in the running and passing games, the sophomore running back should develop into a formidable piece in the offense.

Jaylen Harvey

Apr 26, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesman Jim Fitzgerald (65) blocks defensive end Jaylen Harvey during the second quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The White team defeated the Blue team 10-8. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Carolina banked on Harvey's upside when it acquired the former Penn State pass rusher in the transfer portal. In terms of production, the 6-foot-2, 246-pound edge rusher recorded nine tackles and one sack in 2025.

However, Harvey's ceiling is immensely high if he develops a diverse pass-rushing package and learns to contribute against the run. The redshirt sophomore has an opportunity to earn a starting role in training camp, and his elite athleticism may prove to be too tantalizing to hold him down in the depth chart.

Travis Burgess

Freshman quarterback Travis Burgess is among the players competing to be a starter for Bill Belichick in the coach's second season with UNC football. There are several key position battles for the Tar Heels. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Billy Edwards Jr. is the favorite to win the starting quarterback job, there is a world where Burgess or Miles O'Neill could end up taking the field in Week 1.

Burgess has all the arm talent in the world and is above average athletically, producing explosive plays outside the structure of the play. In training camp, I expect those attributes to be on full display. If Burgess can operate the offense smoothly while sprinkling in splash plays when needed, the incoming freshman could earn the starting job out of the gates.