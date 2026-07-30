3 UNC Players About To Break Out in Training Camp
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It has felt like a prolonged buildup, but the North Carolina Tar Heels officially begin training camp today, with less than a month to go before Week 1 of the 2026-27 college football season.
With the Tar Heels entering this portion of the offseason program, here are three players who will break out during training camp.
Demon June
The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back only totaled 84 carries in 2025, but with an expanded workload, June expects to be one of the focal points of the offense. Earlier this offseason, wide receiver Jordan Shipp was asked which player he envisioned leaping this upcoming season.
- “On offense, I don’t want to give away too much, but I’d say Demon June," Shipp said. "He’s grown a lot more. June is [going to] be a great player. He’s [going to] help us out a lot. The biggest thing for him is his ability to work."
- "At first, early on, being a freshman, he wasn’t pushing as hard. I had one or two talks with him and told him, ‘Just run with me. Let’s run together, let’s push each other,’ and he’s really bought into that. Now he’s pushing guys and holding the standard the same way."
June averaged 5.5 yards per carry in a limited role; with more opportunities in the running and passing games, the sophomore running back should develop into a formidable piece in the offense.
Jaylen Harvey
North Carolina banked on Harvey's upside when it acquired the former Penn State pass rusher in the transfer portal. In terms of production, the 6-foot-2, 246-pound edge rusher recorded nine tackles and one sack in 2025.
However, Harvey's ceiling is immensely high if he develops a diverse pass-rushing package and learns to contribute against the run. The redshirt sophomore has an opportunity to earn a starting role in training camp, and his elite athleticism may prove to be too tantalizing to hold him down in the depth chart.
Travis Burgess
While Billy Edwards Jr. is the favorite to win the starting quarterback job, there is a world where Burgess or Miles O'Neill could end up taking the field in Week 1.
Burgess has all the arm talent in the world and is above average athletically, producing explosive plays outside the structure of the play. In training camp, I expect those attributes to be on full display. If Burgess can operate the offense smoothly while sprinkling in splash plays when needed, the incoming freshman could earn the starting job out of the gates.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.