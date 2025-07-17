Can Former Tar Heel Javonte Williams Lead the Dallas Cowboys?
If anything, Javonte Williams time in Chapel Hill has showed that he can run the football pretty well, to say the least. The Wallace, North Carolina native who attended Wallace-Rose Hill High School is entering his first year with the Dallas Cowboys after signing a contract this past March.
Can he lead the Cowboys in his first year on the team as the lead running back?
Williams had spent four seasons with the Denver Broncos where he finished with 2,394 yards on 606 carries throughout 54 games. He also had 11 running touchdowns, and five receiving touchdowns — 16 in total.
Here's a look at his junior season, information per GoHeels:
"Appeared in 11 games and started one game at running back • Named offensive MVP • Maxwell Award Semifinalist • Doak Walker Award Semifinalist • AP All-America Team (Second Team) • PFF ACC Player of the Year • AP All-ACC First Team • All-ACC Second Team • Graded out as the best running back in the country according to Pro Football Focus
• Led the nation with 75 avoided tackles, was second with 42 rushes of 10+ yards and was third with 72 rushing first downs • Set single-season program records with 132 points and 22 total touchdowns (fourth most in the country) • Tied Tar Heel legend Don McCauley (1970) with 19 rushing TDs • His 1,140 rushing yards were the 13th most in program history, sixth most in the country and third best in the ACC
• Third in the ACC with 103.6 rushing yards and second with 131.4 scrimmage yards per game • Scored three rushing TDs in the season opener against Syracuse and finished with 57 yards on 14 carries • Had a rushing and receiving TD at Boston College • Registered 169 rushing yards and 224 all-purpose yards with two rushing TDs against Virginia Tech
• Had 119 rushing yards and a career-high 67 receiving yards and scored two TDs at Florida State • Named to PFF National Team of the Week after rushing for 160 yards and three TDs against NC State • Had 54 rushing yards and one TD at Virginia • Tied a school record with four first-half TDs at Duke • Had 175 all-purpose yards (151 rush, 24 receiving) against the Blue Devils
• Registered an eighth-straight game with a rushing TD and had 101 rushing yards against Wake Forest • Set a new career high with 236 rushing yards on 23 carries against No. 9 Miami • Notched three rushing TDs for the fourth time in 2020 against the Hurricanes."
Former Tar Heel running back Omarion Hampton is now in the NFL as well, after being selected with the No. 22 pick in the NFL Draft. And former long-time NFL head coach Bill Belichick is now leading UNC's football program. Times have changed since Williams last played in Chapel Hill during the 2020 season.
All things considered, the talent and experience is there for him, and being with a new organization may open up a different kind of player (courtesy of his teammates, experiences, coaching staff — numerous factors).
A change of scenery never hurts.
