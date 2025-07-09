Will Omarion Hampton Win NFL Rookie of the Year?
Omarion Hampton was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 22 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. He was selected after Oregon's Derrick Harmon who went to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and before Texas' Matthew Golden, selected by the Green Bay Packers.
The Top 3 picks (in order) of this year's draft ended up in the following order (in case you did not already know):
Miami's Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans
Colorado's Travis Hunter - Jacksonville Jaguars
Penn State's Abdul Carter - New York Jets
Other notable draft picks are Boise's Ashton Jeanty to the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan to the Carolina Panthers.
One interesting discussion every year is the talk of who's winning the Rookie of the Year award. And for the purpose of North Carolina: What are the odds Hampton wins it?
With Jeanty and Ward leading the preseason pack, Hampton will have some room to make up. The former Tar Heel does have better chances than Shedeur Sanders, quarterback of Colorado last season, and son of once NFL player, Deion Sanders.
Hampton will miss the chance to play for an all-time coach in Bill Belichick, but he is off and running to start the next stage of his football career. But he sits alongside Lawrence Taylor to be another Tar Heel in the NFL.
Beneath is an overview of Hampton's final season as a Tar Heel found on GoHeels, where he played his best football during his time in a North Carolina uniform:
"Ranks fourth in career rushing yards at UNC with 3,565 and has 36 career rushing scores, which ranks third all-time at UNC • He has 11 multi-score games as a Tar Heel and has rushed for three TDs in a game three times • Hampton has 16 games with 100 or more rushing yards, which is the sixth most in Carolina history • One of nine Tar Heels with multiple seasons of 1,000 yards rushing • Currently ranks sixth in the nation in rushing yards per game
• Ran for two touchdowns and 105 yards on 26 carries against Virginia, breaking the 100 rushing yard mark for the sixth-straight game • Had 71-yard rush (longest of career) against Georgia Tech, went for 137 total yards and fifth consecutive game for rushing 100 yards or more • Rushed for at least 100 yards for fourth consecutive game and scored his 30th touchdown as a Tar Heel, finished with 106 yards on 23 carries against Pitt
• Had third consecutive game with 100 or more rushing yards, also had a career high with 50 receiving yards at Duke • Had three rushing touchdowns and game-high 139 yards on the ground against JMU • Named ACC Running back of the Week for the fifth time in his career the week of 9/16 • Had 210 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, becoming the seventh Tar Heel to have multiple games of 200+ rushing yards, against NC Central
• Rushed for 77 yards on 11 carries against Charlotte • Had 129 rushing yards on 30 attempts against Minnesota, most in season opener since Elijah Hood against South Carolina (138) in 2015, 92 of rushing yards at Minnesota came from contact and he forced 12 missed tackles according to PFF • Leads the ACC and ranks third in the nation with 764 rushing yards through six games
• Ranks 9th in career rushing yards at UNC with 2,669 and has 28 career rushing scores, which ranks 9th all -time at UNC • Has 10 multi-score games as a Tar Heel and has rushed for three TDs in a game three times • Has 15 games with 100 or more rushing yards, which is tied with the seventh most in Carolina history • Currently ranks fifth in the nation in rushing yards per game."
The Chargers' first preseason game is on July 31, squaring off against the Detroit Lions. And we should get our first glance of Hampton running the ball on an NFL field.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!