Linebacker Khmori House Talks UNC Defense Growth Over Bye Week
North Carolina linebacker Khmori House spoke to the media at the Kenan Football Center on Tuesday ahead of the Tar Heels' matchup with Clemson.
House has been productive this season, racking up 22 tackles, two tackles for a loss, along with nine stops (failing the offense to gain the necessary yardage for a first down). He is on pace to surpass his tackle total from last season.
House is a transfer from Washington, where he racked up 35 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. He played under current UNC defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, who served in the same role with the Huskies.
Below is a partial transcript from House's presser:
On what the defense worked on throughout the bye week . . .
“Just running to the ball, setting the edge, doing all the fundamentals. It’s no pinpoint of really anything. But we were just focused on just all the little things that each position group is taught. So I would say the D-line worked on their things, safeties worked on their fundamentals, and then linebackers, we worked on our own fundamentals. So everybody worked together, and we all gonna come together this Saturday…
On the improvement of the defensive line since the TCU loss ...
We just playing hard, man. Just learning from our mistakes, really. Just learning from our mistakes, playing hard, and just taking each snap at a time. I love my defensive line. I said that. Earlier, I'm going to say it again. They're my guys. They're going to battle for me. I'm going to battle for them. So, if I mess up, I know they've got my back. If they mess up, I've got their back. So, I love them boys.
On the upcoming matchup with Clemson . . .
“Just do our job. You know, if we do our job, take care of our fundamentals, do our job, everything’s gonna take take care of itself. If we just do our job and not too much worry about, like, who’s on the other side of the ball? It’s really more about us. I’m saying not too worried about Clemson, we’ve just got to take it personally, internally, and do our job…
On relationship with inside linebackers coach Jamie Collins . . .
“My relationship with Coach Collins is a great relationship. He coaches hard, he understands football. He played it for a long time in the league, so he understands the scheme and it’s a great relationship. He’s not gonna lie to me about anything. He’s gonna tell me the truth, and so it’s just an all around great relationship.”
