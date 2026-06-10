Where UNC’s Transfer Portal Class Ranks Nationally

The North Carolina Tar Heels are undergoing a significant makeover this offseason, but they’ve still put together a highly competitive roster heading into next season.

The biggest change starts on the sidelines. After five seasons holding the position, the Tar Heels fired head coach Hubert Davis following back-to-back exits in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. In turn, they hired former NBA champion Michael Malone to take over the program.

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Malone Facing New Challenge

Malone hasn’t held a position in NCAA basketball in 25 years, and many questioned whether he would be able to manage the chaos of today’s landscape of college basketball, as player movement is at an all-time high with the emergence of the transfer portal and NIL.

Those questions were brought even more into the light following the loss of nearly every rotation player from last season’s team. Players such as Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar opted for the NBA Draft, and talents such as Derek Dixon and Luka Bogavac, among others, entered the transfer portal to find a new home.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite this, Malone has done a fine job of bringing in premier talent to remedy those losses. Their transfer portal haul features players such as Terrence Brown from Utah, Matt Able from NC State, Neoklis Avdalas from Virginia Tech, and Cade Bennerman from Northwestern. Despite losing a ton of talent this offseason, UNC has made up for it by bringing in plenty of high-level talent with experience at the Power Four level.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello ranked the Tar Heels’ portal haul as the eighth-best in the country this offseason.

Borzello’s Thoughts

Mar 24, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“First-year head coach Michael Malone went overseas to secure frontcourt reinforcements, but procured his perimeter group in the portal, and clearly leaned into high-major experience -- including with the ACC-proven Avdalas and Able. Avdalas has shown flashes of first-round potential, while Able seems poised to land in mock drafts after withdrawing this season," Borzello said.

"Brown is a big-time scorer who has averaged right around 20 points per game at two different programs (FDU before Utah)."

Mar 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures to his team during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels will have lofty expectations to meet next season in the first year of the Michael Malone era. UNC has put together a roster capable of being extremely competitive next season, and if all of the pieces fall into place correctly, North Carolina could be back amongst the top teams in the country after a handful of underwhelming seasons.