Key Veteran Decision Could Completely Decide UNC's Ceiling

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Henri Veesaar has yet to announce his decision for where he will be playing basketball in 2026-27, and his decision could change the ceiling of UNC next season.

While a vast majority of his teammates from the 2025-26 season have either entered the transfer portal, declared for the NBA Draft, or exhausted their eligibility, Veesaar has yet to indicate his plans, with very little time remaining to do so.

Veesaar’s Stats

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels ’ big man averaged 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game last season while shooting 61 percent from the floor and 43 percent from three-point range. He and Caleb Wilson combined to make up one of the best frontcourts in the entire country. After spending two seasons as a reserve with the Arizona Wildcats, Veesaar grew into a full-fledged star with the Tar Heels.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Tar Heels Undergoing Changes

However, the Tar Heels are undergoing a major change this offseason. Former head coach Hubert Davis was let go after the Tar Heels fizzled out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season, and a new era of UNC basketball is officially on the horizon.

The Tar Heels settled on former NBA champion Michael Malone to lead the program forward. Malone hasn’t been in college coaching since 2001, and has never held a head coaching position at this level, so the pressure will be very high, very quickly in year one.

UNC basketball coach Michael Malone during his first press conference inside the Smith Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a lot of production heading out the door next season, bringing back Veesaar would be better than almost any addition Malone could make in the transfer portal. Should he return to Chapel Hill for the 2026-27 season, Veesaar would likely enter the season as an early All-American candidate and would become the team’s de facto top option offensively.

After breaking out last season as a junior, Veesaar projects to only get better next year. That’s the type of player that UNC cannot afford to lose this offseason, especially this late in the cycle, where finding his replacement would be almost impossible for Michael Malone.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For now, the Tar Heels will continue to hope for the best on their star big man. Veesaar would be the liaison between the previous era of UNC basketball and the new one and would certainly lift some pressure off Malone to deliver a competitive team to fans in the first year of his head-coaching tenure.