North Carolina Pull Off Splash Transfer Signing
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With the portal closing tonight, the clock was ticking for the North Carolina Tar Heels to land one of their top targets in the transfer portal.
That is exactly what happened, as Utah transfer Terrence Brown announced his commitment to North Carolina on Tuesday morning. It goes without saying that this is a massive signing for the Tar Heels, who have watched other top programs across the nation acquire marquee players.
This is head coach Michael Malone's second portal commitment, and quite frankly, it could turn out as the best addition to the 2026-27 roster.
What This Means for North Carolina
Obviously, this is fantastic news for the Tar Heels, who have been aggressively pursuing the big names on the market, and while there was significant doubt brewing about that materializing, Malone and the coaching staff have struck gold with Brown.
The 6-foot-3, 174-pound guard averaged 19.9 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three-point range in his lone season in Utah. Brown provides an elite scoring option in the backcourt, which was not a consistent feature in the Tar Heels' offense last season.
Additionally, the junior guard pairs his natural scoring ability with elite athleticism, which makes it virtually impossible for opposing defenders to prevent him from getting to his spot.
Why This is Signing is Great News
Not only was Brown one of the best transfers remaining on the market, but he fills a major void. North Carolina's backcourt has been decimated since the portal opened on April 7. Derek Dixon, Luka Bogavac, Kyan Evans, Seth Trimble, and five-star recruit Dylan Mingo are all leaving the program this offseason. Malone added Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas last week, and the 6-foot-9, 216-pound guard is a natural playmaker, but the Tar Heels had to prioritize adding more reinforcements in that department.
Brown and Avdalas could develop into one of the most prolific backcourt tandems in the country, and their styles fit perfectly together. Brown can manufacture scoring on his own, while Avdalas will unlock everyone else with his ability to create off the dribble.
Last season, the Tar Heels were overly dependent on Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson to drive the offense. While an elite frontcourt duo is never a negative, if you look at programs that have won national championships in recent memory, their success is predicated on guards who can keep the offense on schedule.
Lastly, this is a major cap on the Tar Heels' feathers, as they out-pursued Kansas and Kentucky for Brown's services. Also, this is a major factor in persuading Veesaar to return to Chapel Hill in 2026. This is a multifaceted acquisition for North Carolina, and this could unlock several possibilities for the program in the near future.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.