Latest Info on Dylan Mingo Decommitting From UNC
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Earlier this week, five-star recruit Dylan Mingo de-committed from North Carolina and reopened his recruitment.
While there have been speculations about what led to the superstar guard's decision, there is potential evidence for why the 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard left Chapel Hill, according to CBS Sports' college basketball analyst Matt Norlander.
Norlander's Thoughts
- "You had Dylan Mingo decommit," Norlander began. "I was told he actually got hurt again in March. He's been hurt for a long time. He was an incoming five-star prospect, and so essentially, they were gonna need to probably redshirt him next season. And whether he was on board with that or not, he has decommitted as a result."
What This Means for the Tar Heels
It was an avalanche of bad news for North Carolina on Monday, with Derek Dixon and Luka Bogavac committing to other programs via the transfer portal. In the midst of that, North Carolina and Mingo parted ways, leading to the No. 9 overall recruit in the 2026 class reconsidering his options.
However, if this report is true that Mingo could miss substantial time next season due to an undisclosed injury, the Tar Heels would be better off pursuing other players, such as Terrence Brown and Juke Harris in the portal.
Obviously, North Carolina would prefer if Mingo were part of the equation next season, but head coach Michael Malone needs to make a statement in 2026 and cannot afford to risk missing out on other possibilities on the market.
How North Carolina Should Move Forward
The Tar Heels should remain steadfast in their pursuit of notable players on the open market, as they have been in recent days. Brown is slated to visit Kansas and Kentucky this week, which will be serious contenders for the Utah transfer. Meanwhile, Harris is considering Tennessee and Michigan
North Carolina's backcourt has been decimated by the transfer portal, with the aforementioned players signing elsewhere, and Seth Trimble's college eligibility expiring this past season. The Tar Heels landed Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas on Monday, but that cannot be the only signing Malone and the coaching staff orchestrate.
By the time the portal closes next week, North Carolina needs to sign a few more players to compete in the ACC and challenge for a National Championship. Louisville has made a significant push, signing Flory Bidunga, Jackson Shelstad, and Karter Knox, with more players potentially on the horizon.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.