Latest Info on Dylan Mingo Decommitting From UNC

Earlier this week, five-star recruit Dylan Mingo de-committed from North Carolina and reopened his recruitment.

While there have been speculations about what led to the superstar guard's decision, there is potential evidence for why the 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard left Chapel Hill, according to CBS Sports' college basketball analyst Matt Norlander .

Norlander's Thoughts

Five-star recruit Dylan Mingo | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You had Dylan Mingo decommit," Norlander began. "I was told he actually got hurt again in March. He's been hurt for a long time. He was an incoming five-star prospect, and so essentially, they were gonna need to probably redshirt him next season. And whether he was on board with that or not, he has decommitted as a result."

What This Means for the Tar Heels

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

It was an avalanche of bad news for North Carolina on Monday, with Derek Dixon and Luka Bogavac committing to other programs via the transfer portal. In the midst of that, North Carolina and Mingo parted ways, leading to the No. 9 overall recruit in the 2026 class reconsidering his options.

However, if this report is true that Mingo could miss substantial time next season due to an undisclosed injury, the Tar Heels would be better off pursuing other players, such as Terrence Brown and Juke Harris in the portal.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Obviously, North Carolina would prefer if Mingo were part of the equation next season, but head coach Michael Malone needs to make a statement in 2026 and cannot afford to risk missing out on other possibilities on the market.

How North Carolina Should Move Forward

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels should remain steadfast in their pursuit of notable players on the open market, as they have been in recent days. Brown is slated to visit Kansas and Kentucky this week, which will be serious contenders for the Utah transfer. Meanwhile, Harris is considering Tennessee and Michigan

North Carolina's backcourt has been decimated by the transfer portal, with the aforementioned players signing elsewhere, and Seth Trimble's college eligibility expiring this past season. The Tar Heels landed Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas on Monday, but that cannot be the only signing Malone and the coaching staff orchestrate.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) with the ball as Clemson Tigers guard Efrem Johnson (4) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

By the time the portal closes next week, North Carolina needs to sign a few more players to compete in the ACC and challenge for a National Championship. Louisville has made a significant push, signing Flory Bidunga, Jackson Shelstad, and Karter Knox , with more players potentially on the horizon.