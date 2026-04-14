Grading North Carolina's First Transfer Portal Acquisition
In this story:
While the North Carolina Tar Heels have been linked to several players since the transfer portal opened last week, nothing had yet materialized. That all changed on Monday, as head coach Michael Malone orchestrated his first signing, landing Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas.
The 6-foot-9, 216-pound guard played in 31 games last season, averaging 12.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range. Avdalas started the season strong with a 33-point performance against Providence on Nov. 8. However, his production tailed off as the season progressed, and his consistency wavered.
Nevertheless, the Tar Heels landed one of the most talented players in the portal, and with Malone's tutelage, the soon-to-be sophomore guard should excel in an inviting offensive scheme. With that being said, here is an assessment of the Tar Heels' first transfer commitment this offseason.
Grading Avdalas' Signing
Obviously, North Carolina's roster is undergoing significant changes, as Caleb Wilson is expected to be a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Additionally, the Tar Heels' backcourt will look drastically different, with Seth Trimble graduating, Derek Dixon committing to Arizona, Luka Bogavac signing with Oklahoma State, and Dylan Mingo de-committing and reopening his recruitment.
North Carolina's backcourt is in desperate need of reinforcements. Evidently, Malone and the coaching staff have also pursued Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris and Utah transfer Terrence Brown in recent days.
That being said, the pressure in that department will be alleviated by Avdalas' arrival. The former Hokies' guard can initiate the offense while also playing off the ball, a pivotal aspect of Malone's offense. The 54-year-old's offensive scheme is predicated on cuts and quick ball movement that manipulate an opposing defense.
Avdalas' efficiency will have to improve next season for him to reach his scoring ceiling, but with upgraded coaching and superior talent around him, the guard will have more opportunities to shine. As mentioned, Malone prioritizes ball movement and quick decisions, which creates a surplus of manageable looks at the basket. Expect Avdalas' shooting percentages to increase in Chapel Hill.
Losing Dixon will prove to be a detrimental loss for the Tar Heels, but the former Virginia Tech guard unlocks another element of the offense with his ability to create off the dribble for a player of his size. Currently, North Carolina's starting lineup would feature Avdalas, Maximo Adams, Jarin Stevenson, and Henri Veesaar.
Grade: A-
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.