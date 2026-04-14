Grading North Carolina's First Transfer Portal Acquisition

While the North Carolina Tar Heels have been linked to several players since the transfer portal opened last week, nothing had yet materialized. That all changed on Monday, as head coach Michael Malone orchestrated his first signing, landing Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas.

The 6-foot-9, 216-pound guard played in 31 games last season, averaging 12.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 38.6 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three-point range. Avdalas started the season strong with a 33-point performance against Providence on Nov. 8. However, his production tailed off as the season progressed, and his consistency wavered.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) with the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) and forward Tobi Lawal (1) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, the Tar Heels landed one of the most talented players in the portal, and with Malone's tutelage, the soon-to-be sophomore guard should excel in an inviting offensive scheme. With that being said, here is an assessment of the Tar Heels' first transfer commitment this offseason.

Grading Avdalas' Signing

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; ETSU Buccaneers guard Brian Taylor (11) drives between North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and guard Derek Dixon (3) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Obviously, North Carolina's roster is undergoing significant changes, as Caleb Wilson is expected to be a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Additionally, the Tar Heels' backcourt will look drastically different, with Seth Trimble graduating, Derek Dixon committing to Arizona, Luka Bogavac signing with Oklahoma State, and Dylan Mingo de-committing and reopening his recruitment.

North Carolina's backcourt is in desperate need of reinforcements. Evidently, Malone and the coaching staff have also pursued Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris and Utah transfer Terrence Brown in recent days.

Mar 7, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall (30) defends in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

That being said, the pressure in that department will be alleviated by Avdalas' arrival. The former Hokies' guard can initiate the offense while also playing off the ball, a pivotal aspect of Malone's offense. The 54-year-old's offensive scheme is predicated on cuts and quick ball movement that manipulate an opposing defense.

Avdalas' efficiency will have to improve next season for him to reach his scoring ceiling, but with upgraded coaching and superior talent around him, the guard will have more opportunities to shine. As mentioned, Malone prioritizes ball movement and quick decisions, which creates a surplus of manageable looks at the basket. Expect Avdalas' shooting percentages to increase in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after scoring Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losing Dixon will prove to be a detrimental loss for the Tar Heels, but the former Virginia Tech guard unlocks another element of the offense with his ability to create off the dribble for a player of his size. Currently, North Carolina's starting lineup would feature Avdalas, Maximo Adams , Jarin Stevenson, and Henri Veesaar.

Grade: A-