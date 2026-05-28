Former Tar Heel Dixon Explains How Coaching Change Affected Decision
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Former North Carolina point guard Derek Dixon made a difficult decision to depart Chapel Hill this offseason, and he explained his reasoning in a recent interview.
Dixon departed from the Tar Heels after a freshman season that saw him average 6.5 points and 2.7 assists per game, while also knocking down nearly 40 percent of his three-point tries. On paper, those stats may not seem spectacular, but Dixon was inserted into UNC’s starting lineup during ACC play, and his ability to run the starting unit helped jumpstart a sputtering Tar Heels offense at the time.
Now, Dixon is with the Arizona Wildcats, who are coming off their best season since making the Final Four in 2001. Arizona is losing Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley, and Dixon figures to be his replacement next season for a Wildcats team that should be amongst the best in all of college basketball once again.
Why Dixon Left
Much of the reason for Dixon’s departure has to do with the head coaching shift that occurred at UNC this offseason. After the Tar Heels were bounced from the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight year, North Carolina fired head coach Hubert Davis after five seasons at the helm.
After a long search, they settled on Michael Malone to be their next head coach. Malone won an NBA Championship as head coach of the Denver Nuggets in 2023 and hasn’t held a position in the NCAA since 2001. Nonetheless, the Tar Heels feel as though he is the right man for the job going forward.
Dixon explained in a recent interview with The Field of 68 that the coaching change at UNC had a lot to do with his decision to depart.
Dixon’s Thoughts
“It was a lot of waiting for us,” Dixon said in reference to the decisions made by the university regarding the head coaching change. “They tried to tell us to just be patient. They were going to go through their process. We had a meeting with the ADs, and they said they're going to go through their process, and they hope that they hire the right guy for the future, and they hope to have all of us back. And yeah, from there it was just kind of waiting.”
“I was trying my best to [be patient],” he added. “I think all of us did a really good job with that. Just really uncertain about what was going on and just trying to have trust in it.”
Dixon also shared his experience with meeting Michael Malone before ultimately deciding to enter the transfer portal.
“I had a great meeting with him,” Dixon said. “I think he’s going to be really good for UNC, but I just had to just try and weigh through the different options and do what was best for me in the end.”
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.