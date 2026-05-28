Former Tar Heel Dixon Explains How Coaching Change Affected Decision

Former North Carolina point guard Derek Dixon made a difficult decision to depart Chapel Hill this offseason, and he explained his reasoning in a recent interview.

Dixon departed from the Tar Heels after a freshman season that saw him average 6.5 points and 2.7 assists per game, while also knocking down nearly 40 percent of his three-point tries. On paper, those stats may not seem spectacular, but Dixon was inserted into UNC’s starting lineup during ACC play, and his ability to run the starting unit helped jumpstart a sputtering Tar Heels offense at the time.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) looks to pass as Clemson Tigers guard Jestin Porter (1) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Now, Dixon is with the Arizona Wildcats, who are coming off their best season since making the Final Four in 2001. Arizona is losing Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley, and Dixon figures to be his replacement next season for a Wildcats team that should be amongst the best in all of college basketball once again.

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard J.J. Starling (2) drives against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Why Dixon Left

Much of the reason for Dixon’s departure has to do with the head coaching shift that occurred at UNC this offseason. After the Tar Heels were bounced from the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight year, North Carolina fired head coach Hubert Davis after five seasons at the helm.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After a long search, they settled on Michael Malone to be their next head coach. Malone won an NBA Championship as head coach of the Denver Nuggets in 2023 and hasn’t held a position in the NCAA since 2001. Nonetheless, the Tar Heels feel as though he is the right man for the job going forward.

Dixon explained in a recent interview with The Field of 68 that the coaching change at UNC had a lot to do with his decision to depart.

Dixon’s Thoughts

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) dribbles the ball against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“It was a lot of waiting for us,” Dixon said in reference to the decisions made by the university regarding the head coaching change. “They tried to tell us to just be patient. They were going to go through their process. We had a meeting with the ADs, and they said they're going to go through their process, and they hope that they hire the right guy for the future, and they hope to have all of us back. And yeah, from there it was just kind of waiting.”

“I was trying my best to [be patient],” he added. “I think all of us did a really good job with that. Just really uncertain about what was going on and just trying to have trust in it.”

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Dixon also shared his experience with meeting Michael Malone before ultimately deciding to enter the transfer portal.

“I had a great meeting with him,” Dixon said. “I think he’s going to be really good for UNC, but I just had to just try and weigh through the different options and do what was best for me in the end.”