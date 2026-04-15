Ranking North Carolina's Biggest Losses So Far This Offseason

This offseason has been filled with groundbreaking developments for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who are in the midst of a rebuild under newly hired head coach Michael Malone.

Following a second consecutive first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, North Carolina's hand was forced, and the athletic department acknowledged that it was time for a change at head coach. After five years, Hubert Davis' tenure in Chapel Hill came to an end. While the decision was inevitable and ultimately the right one, the Tar Heels risked losing players recruited by the 55-year-old coach.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Those narratives came to fruition, as several players from last season's roster entered the transfer portal and committed to other programs. With that being said, here are the most impactful losses for the Tar Heels so far this offseason.

1. Derek Dixon

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard committed to the Arizona Wildcats after one season in Chapel Hill. Last season, which included 16 starts, Dixon averaged 6.5 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.

While those numbers do not indicate a strong showing, the freshman guard was a standout late in the season, demonstrating he can score in multiple ways. In North Carolina's first-round defeat against the VCU Rams, Dixon carved the defense in the pick-and-roll game with Henri Veesaar. Entering this offseason, Dixon was projected to be a key component of the Tar Heels' rotation in 2026, but that will not be the case.

2. Dylan Mingo

Five-star recruit Dylan Mingo | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although Mingo never played a second at North Carolina, losing a five-star prospect, who was the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 2 combo guard in the 2026 class, is a gut punch. It was reported Monday that the university and Mingo parted ways, and the potential superstar guard reopened his recruitment.

This decision goes deeper than just a coaching change, with rumors swirling that Malone's role for Mingo did not correlate with the 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard's aspirations. Additionally, the 54-year-old head coach landed Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas and is pursuing guards Juke Harris and Terrence Brown in the portal.

3. Luka Bogavac

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) dribbles the ball against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After initially announcing his return to North Carolina, Bogavac entered the portal and signed with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. In 2025, the 6-foot-5, 216-pound guard averaged 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three-point range.

While Bogavac's performance was uneven at times, the overseas guard would have been a key bench piece for Malone and the Tar Heels.

4. Jonathan Powell

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) with the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Powell's great performances were few and far between, but the 6-foot-5, 189-pound forward was an energizer off the bench. Powell struggled in the final four games of the season, shooting 3-of-18 from the field, including 2-of-12 from three-point range during that span.

The soon-to-be junior forward's production volatility was frustrating, and with a new coaching regime, those inconsistencies would not be tolerated.