Tar Heels' Legacy Demands They Turn to 1 Coach for Program Rebirth

The North Carolina Tar Heels are undergoing a potential change at head coach, as Hubert Davis could be on his way out of Chapel Hill after a second consecutive first-round exit in the NCAA tournament.

While several names have been suggested by analysts and experts as the next head coach of the Tar Heels, one potential candidate keeps coming up.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

That name is Brad Stevens . Currently, the 49-year-old serves as the president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics, and he has had extensive success as a college coach.

One of the leading athletic direcotrs in the NCAA told UNC Tar Heels on SI exclusively that the program needs to be steadfast with this process and reach out to Stevens as soon as possible.

What Was Said

Sep 29, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens talks to reporters during media day at the Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

“North Carolina is one of those schools where it doesn't matter who the coach is; failure is absolutely unacceptable," the Athletic Director said. "I would immediately start chasing Brad Stevens and make him get a restraining order to get me to leave him alone before I started looking at who is the next best available college coach in America."

“North Carolina has every resource and no excuses for failure," he went on to add. "If you’re a winner, you can be a Tar Heel. But it’s unacceptable to be a Tar Heel and not a winner.”

Stevens Would Be an Excellent Hire

Feb 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Brad Stevens the president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics congratulates guard Jaylen Brown (7) for receiving the NBA player of the month award for his performance in the month of January before their game against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Since Davis took over as the Tar Heels' head coach in 2021, North Carolina has reached the Sweet 16 or beyond only twice. In the other three seasons, the Tar Heels have either missed the tournament or been eliminated in the first round.

Yes, Stevens has not coached since 2021, when he was the Celtics' head coach, but he has an impressive track record that dates back to his tenure at Butler. Stevens led Boston to seven straight playoff appearances (2015-2021), including three Eastern Conference Finals appearances (2017, 2018, and 2020).

Feb 28, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

During his time as Butler's head coach (2007-2013), Stevens compiled a 166-49 record and led the program to back-to-back title game appearances in 2010 and 2011, losing to Duke and Connecticut, respectively.

Stevens wasn’t able to win a championship at either of his stops as a head coach, but he is a proven winner, which is something North Carolina is desperately seeking. The Tar Heels have not been competitive for a half-decade, and Stevens would provide hope and revive a winning culture that hasn’t been there for quite some time.