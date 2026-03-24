Tar Heels' Legacy Demands They Turn to 1 Coach for Program Rebirth
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The North Carolina Tar Heels are undergoing a potential change at head coach, as Hubert Davis could be on his way out of Chapel Hill after a second consecutive first-round exit in the NCAA tournament.
While several names have been suggested by analysts and experts as the next head coach of the Tar Heels, one potential candidate keeps coming up.
That name is Brad Stevens. Currently, the 49-year-old serves as the president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics, and he has had extensive success as a college coach.
One of the leading athletic direcotrs in the NCAA told UNC Tar Heels on SI exclusively that the program needs to be steadfast with this process and reach out to Stevens as soon as possible.
What Was Said
“North Carolina is one of those schools where it doesn't matter who the coach is; failure is absolutely unacceptable," the Athletic Director said. "I would immediately start chasing Brad Stevens and make him get a restraining order to get me to leave him alone before I started looking at who is the next best available college coach in America."
“North Carolina has every resource and no excuses for failure," he went on to add. "If you’re a winner, you can be a Tar Heel. But it’s unacceptable to be a Tar Heel and not a winner.”
Stevens Would Be an Excellent Hire
Since Davis took over as the Tar Heels' head coach in 2021, North Carolina has reached the Sweet 16 or beyond only twice. In the other three seasons, the Tar Heels have either missed the tournament or been eliminated in the first round.
Yes, Stevens has not coached since 2021, when he was the Celtics' head coach, but he has an impressive track record that dates back to his tenure at Butler. Stevens led Boston to seven straight playoff appearances (2015-2021), including three Eastern Conference Finals appearances (2017, 2018, and 2020).
During his time as Butler's head coach (2007-2013), Stevens compiled a 166-49 record and led the program to back-to-back title game appearances in 2010 and 2011, losing to Duke and Connecticut, respectively.
Stevens wasn’t able to win a championship at either of his stops as a head coach, but he is a proven winner, which is something North Carolina is desperately seeking. The Tar Heels have not been competitive for a half-decade, and Stevens would provide hope and revive a winning culture that hasn’t been there for quite some time.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.