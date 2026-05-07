Where North Carolina Viewed Among Blue Blood Programs

Over the last several years, the North Carolina Tar Heels have struggled in postseason play, and their image has lost some of its shine.

Competing for National Championships has been part of North Carolina's DNA, but the team has been eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in two consecutive seasons. Earlier this week, CBS Sports' college basketball insider Jon Rothstein shared his thoughts on the current environment of elite programs around the country. What he said will not make North Carolina fans happy.

What Rothstein Said

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"There are two programs in college basketball that are still operating as traditional blue bloods," Rothstein began. "It's UConn and Duke, it's Duke and UConn, and that is reiterated when you really dissect the rosters of the other blue blood programs in college basketball. So, I [want to] take a close look right now at three of them, Kansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina."

"As of today, in the Rothstein 45, which I update every single day based on if there's any roster changes in college basketball, Kentucky's ranked 40th, Kansas is ranked 30th, and North Carolina's ranked 26th," Rothstein continued. "Of those three rosters right now, Carolina has the best roster."

Is This Assessment Correct?

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) reacts after losing to the VCU Rams in overtime of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, what Rothstein said is spot on. The Tar Heels have simply not been good enough in the biggest moments late in the season, resulting in early exits in each of the last two NCAA Tournaments. North Carolina's expectations have dwindled to just making it out of the first weekend, and that should not even be a thought.

The Tar Heels have fallen down the totem poll, in terms of discussing blue bloods. North Carolina has little to show for itself over the last half-decade, and to make matters worse, Duke has firmly established itself as a perennial national title contender. The coaching gap between Jon Scheyer and Hubert Davis has been apparent during this stretch, which is why the Tar Heels' recent coaching hire provides hope for their fans.

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Not only should Michael Malone elevate the program's on-court performance, but he should revive a winning culture. North Carolina's coaching situation has been mocked the last few years, and rightfully so. Davis was outmatched by several coaches in his own conference, and his inability to challenge opponents was apparent. With Malone at the helm, the Tar Heels could re-establish themselves as a formidable blue blood in the near future.