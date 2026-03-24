North Carolina Should Target This Sweet 16 Head Coach
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Once again, the North Carolina Tar Heels were unable to advance past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, falling 82-78 to the VCU Rams last Thursday.
Due to the result, Hubert Davis' days as the Tar Heels' head coach are numbered, according to Pete Thamel, who reported what he was hearing over the weekend.
What Thamel Said
- "The future of Hubert Davis at North Carolina right now is squarely in flux," Thamel said. "In the wake of these back-to-back first-round NCAA Tournament exits. The sides are expected to talk in the upcoming days, and no decision on Davis's future is expected until early next week."
- "Do not expect Davis to be fired outright," Thamel continued. "Any kind of departure would be synchronized, likely between he and the school. Hubert Davis is a legend at North Carolina and will be treated with that type of respect."
- "The options here are simple. Keep Davis with significant changes to the staff and program, or orchestrate some type of wholesale change to the coaching staff and bring in a whole new regime."
With the inevitable change, North Carolina will be searching for a new head coach this offseason. The question is, who should the Tar Heels target? Quick hint: It's a coach of one of the remaining 16 teams in the NCAA Tournament.
Iowa State's T.J. Otzelberger
If and when North Carolina moves Davis, Connecticut's Dan Hurley and Alabama's Nate Oats will be the overwhelming suggestions, but neither makes a ton of sense, realistically or stylistically. Hurley would be an excellent hire, as the 53-year-old head coach has led the Huskies to back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024. Hurley is simply not a realistic option, as he is unlikely to leave Connecticut.
As for Oats, Alabama has been an emerging program since he took over as the head coach in March 2019, leading the Roll Tide to five tournament appearances, including a Final Four in 2024. However, his success has been predicated on high-paced offense and neglecting the defensive end of the court.
This leads to Otzelberger, who would be the ideal candidate for North Carolina. In five years at Iowa State, the 48-year-old head coach has three Sweet 16 appearances, including this year, as the Cyclones face the Tennessee Volunteers for a spot in the Elite Eight.
With all due respect to Iowa State, it is not in the same hemisphere as North Carolina historically. The Tar Heels can sign top-flight players from the recruiting pool and the transfer portal solely on the image itself.
While it would be for the same position, Otzelberger would be receiving a "promotion" based on what North Carolina represents. The program that has produced the likes of Michael Jordan and Vince Carter has more pull than Iowa State, and with Otzelberger at the helm, that talent can be maximized.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.