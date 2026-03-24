North Carolina Should Target This Sweet 16 Head Coach

Once again, the North Carolina Tar Heels were unable to advance past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, falling 82-78 to the VCU Rams last Thursday.

Due to the result, Hubert Davis' days as the Tar Heels' head coach are numbered, according to Pete Thamel , who reported what he was hearing over the weekend.

What Thamel Said

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"The future of Hubert Davis at North Carolina right now is squarely in flux," Thamel said. "In the wake of these back-to-back first-round NCAA Tournament exits. The sides are expected to talk in the upcoming days, and no decision on Davis's future is expected until early next week."

"Do not expect Davis to be fired outright," Thamel continued. "Any kind of departure would be synchronized, likely between he and the school. Hubert Davis is a legend at North Carolina and will be treated with that type of respect."

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"The options here are simple. Keep Davis with significant changes to the staff and program, or orchestrate some type of wholesale change to the coaching staff and bring in a whole new regime."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With the inevitable change, North Carolina will be searching for a new head coach this offseason. The question is, who should the Tar Heels target? Quick hint: It's a coach of one of the remaining 16 teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa State's T.J. Otzelberger

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger looks up at the scoreboard during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

If and when North Carolina moves Davis, Connecticut's Dan Hurley and Alabama's Nate Oats will be the overwhelming suggestions, but neither makes a ton of sense, realistically or stylistically. Hurley would be an excellent hire, as the 53-year-old head coach has led the Huskies to back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024. Hurley is simply not a realistic option, as he is unlikely to leave Connecticut.

As for Oats, Alabama has been an emerging program since he took over as the head coach in March 2019, leading the Roll Tide to five tournament appearances, including a Final Four in 2024. However, his success has been predicated on high-paced offense and neglecting the defensive end of the court.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope and Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger shake hands after the game during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

This leads to Otzelberger, who would be the ideal candidate for North Carolina. In five years at Iowa State, the 48-year-old head coach has three Sweet 16 appearances, including this year, as the Cyclones face the Tennessee Volunteers for a spot in the Elite Eight.

With all due respect to Iowa State, it is not in the same hemisphere as North Carolina historically. The Tar Heels can sign top-flight players from the recruiting pool and the transfer portal solely on the image itself.

Mar 16, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones coach TJ Otzelberger holds up the net after the game against the Houston Cougars T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images