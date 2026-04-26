Leroy Jackson Striving For Breakout Season at UNC

It goes without saying that the North Carolina Tar Heels 2025 season was a major disappointment, as they compiled a 4-8 record in Bill Belichick's first year as the head coach. This offseason, there is a rejuvenated energy in the Tar Heels' building, as the 73-year-old head coach is entering his second season in Chapel Hill with a collection of players assembled by his staff.

Last year, Belichick inherited a roster and pieces of a coaching staff, which have both been shuffled in recent months. While speaking with the media earlier this week, defensive lineman Leroy Jackson shared his goals for the upcoming season.

Jackon's Thoughts

Nov 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Elijah Brown (2) looks to pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Leroy Jackson (91) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“It’s good to have that returning defensive line and the coaches, too, so we can help the freshmen who are coming in,” Jackson said. “And me, I’ve been in the system for a year now and can just spread the wisdom and help other people become familiar with the scheme.”

The 6-foot-1, 291-pound pass rusher recorded 14 solo tackles and 21 assisted tackles last season, but was held without a sack. The sophomore defensive lineman explained the steps required to take that next step.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“I’ll definitely say my steps, trying to get better at pass rush,” Jackson said. “Pass rush is all about the little things because it’s timing. There’s a clock going off in the quarterback’s head — in everybody’s head — of when the ball needs to get out. Just working on my steps so I can get to the quarterback faster.”

“It’s still an everyday process that we work on as a team — just coming together,” Jackson continued. “The main focus is knowing each other outside of just the football facility. Bringing your teammates outside and getting to know each other has really helped us grow closer in the locker room.”

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sideline during the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Belichick is obviously a legend in football, and his track record in the NFL - winning six Super Bowls as a head coach - has been a driving force in acquiring players. Jackson shared how playing for Belichick means.

“The greatest of all time is our head coach, so being able to get that wisdom from him,” Jackson said. “Also, the academics. UNC is a crazy academic school, so just to be able to have that UNC degree when I graduate is something I would like to have.”

Overall Thoughts

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Belichick's pedigree has been built on the defensive side of the ball, and if that narrative wants to hold true in 2026, Jackson and the rest of the Tar Heels' pass rush must step up. There is plenty of optimism surrounding North Carolina this offseason, which adds even more pressure for the program to deliver.