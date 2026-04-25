Bobby Petrino Provides Different Perspective for UNC's Offense

The North Carolina Tar Heels' offense was completely inept last season, with former offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens calling plays. In 2025, the Tar Heels averaged 19.3 points per game, which ranked 234th in the country. That spurred head coach Bill Belichick to part ways with Freddie Kitchens and hire Bobby Petrino as the new offensive coordinator.

Earlier this week, Petrino addressed the media, covering several topics, including shutting down narratives that he has lost a passion for football.

What Petrino Said

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino and quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

“I’ve never lost it,” Petrino said. “It’s easy. This has just always been a way of life for me. And I feel like I’m in really good shape, and I feel excited about it. I’m excited about the challenge - new places and new young men to work with - and I love going out there and practicing every day.”

North Carolina has a plethora of incoming freshmen this season (32), with nearly half of them (13) on the offensive side of the ball. Petrino believes that high schoolers transitioning to college football is easier than ever before because of ample time spent in the building.

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference ahead of the Tar Heels' first spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It’s not as hard as playing as a freshman or a new player as it used to be,” Petrino said. “We used to get our guys in in August. The freshmen would come in three days before the vets, and they would be out of their comfort zone. They would slip and fall when they’d never slipped or fallen doing that before. Now they’re able to have time.”

“In years past, you might have guys for two years, three years, four years in the same system," Petrino continued. "Now, you get them to come in in January, and they’ve got to line up in August or the first week of September and play a game. So, you have to do a good job of teaching and being able to get them to understand the principles of the offense.”

Oct 25, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino during the third quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Freshman players have made an immediate impact in recent years, and the 65-year-old offensive coordinators explained how that will benefit the Tar Heels in 2026.

“I think the process helps us a lot,” Petrino said. “The fact that most guys come in in January now - we still have a few that will be here in June - but the majority of the team is already here.”

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina has three spring practices remaining, but according to Petrino, the offense has made significant strides since the beginning of the offseason programs.

“I feel like we’ve taken some really good steps forward,” Petrino said. “I feel like they know the base of the offense. They understand the formations, the movements, the shifts and motions that we’re going to be able to use. There’s still a lot of improvement we need, but I feel like the foundation is set.”

Overall Thoughts

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Belichick is heading into next season with significant pressure. His additions in the transfer portal and recruitment pool will be on full display. This upcoming season’s roster is a perfect combination of established veterans and elite talents in the 2026 recruiting class.

As Petrino mentioned, this unit has come along throughout the offseason, and unlike last season, when Belichick took over with the roster already assembled, there is no cohesion or established identity this time around.