Looking Ahead at UNC's Top Prospect in 2027 NFL Draft
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In the spirit of it officially being NFL draft week, with the 2026 draft slated to kick off on Thursday, why not jump ahead a little and call our shot on next year's draft?
This year's class includes three Tar Heels, who are all expected to be Day 3 picks. However, next year's team could provide a Day 1 or 2 prospect. His name is Jordan Shipp. The 6-foot-2, 189-pound wide receiver is entering his third year in Chapel Hill and is looking to replicate his success from last season.
Shipp's 2025 Breakout Campaign
After a quiet 2024 season, which included eight receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown in eight games, Shipp had a mini-breakout season, securing 60 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns. That production coincided with Gio Lopez as the quarterback, who was underwhelming in his lone season in Chapel Hill.
The 6-foot-1, 202-pound quarterback completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,747 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 11 games. Shipp accounted for 38.4 percent of Lopez's passing yards and 60 percent of the touchdowns thrown by the starting quarterback. Luckily for Shipp, Lopez transferred to Wake Forest, providing a higher ceiling in 2026 with an upgrade at quarterback.
What To Expect This Season
While Shipp was able to produce as much as possible despite uninspiring quarterback play last season, his level of success depends on how well the quarterback and play-calling gel. Ideally, the Tar Heels are led by incoming freshman quarterback Travis Burgess.
The four-star recruit has the skill set to develop into a very good player at the position. While that may take some time, Shipp and North Carolina would thrive if the 6-foot-3, 194-pound quarterback can prove to be the long-term answer under center.
Burgess' arm talent and mobility can unlock Shipp's potential, and if that process materializes, the veteran wide receiver could surpass 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. The 2027 NFL Draft is expected to be one of the best classes in recent memory, and although Shipp isn't regarded as one of the elite players in that collection, he could prove to be an excellent value.
Shipp's Goals for Himself
Ahead of North Carolina's first spring practice, Shipp discussed several topics, including how he wants to carry himself as a teammate.
- "Being able to be pushed more towards the front of the program, it's a blessing, that's how I look at it," Shipp said. "My high school coach did a great job of preparing me for that, telling us to go be ourselves, be true, be happy, go smile, and go be who you are. That's how I try and carry myself every day."
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.