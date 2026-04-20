Looking Ahead at UNC's Top Prospect in 2027 NFL Draft

In the spirit of it officially being NFL draft week, with the 2026 draft slated to kick off on Thursday, why not jump ahead a little and call our shot on next year's draft?

This year's class includes three Tar Heels, who are all expected to be Day 3 picks. However, next year's team could provide a Day 1 or 2 prospect. His name is Jordan Shipp . The 6-foot-2, 189-pound wide receiver is entering his third year in Chapel Hill and is looking to replicate his success from last season.

Shipp's 2025 Breakout Campaign

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

After a quiet 2024 season, which included eight receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown in eight games, Shipp had a mini-breakout season, securing 60 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns. That production coincided with Gio Lopez as the quarterback, who was underwhelming in his lone season in Chapel Hill.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound quarterback completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,747 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 11 games. Shipp accounted for 38.4 percent of Lopez's passing yards and 60 percent of the touchdowns thrown by the starting quarterback. Luckily for Shipp, Lopez transferred to Wake Forest, providing a higher ceiling in 2026 with an upgrade at quarterback.

What To Expect This Season

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While Shipp was able to produce as much as possible despite uninspiring quarterback play last season, his level of success depends on how well the quarterback and play-calling gel. Ideally, the Tar Heels are led by incoming freshman quarterback Travis Burgess.

The four-star recruit has the skill set to develop into a very good player at the position. While that may take some time, Shipp and North Carolina would thrive if the 6-foot-3, 194-pound quarterback can prove to be the long-term answer under center.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Burgess' arm talent and mobility can unlock Shipp's potential, and if that process materializes, the veteran wide receiver could surpass 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. The 2027 NFL Draft is expected to be one of the best classes in recent memory, and although Shipp isn't regarded as one of the elite players in that collection, he could prove to be an excellent value.

Shipp's Goals for Himself

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) scores a touchdown as Richmond Spiders defensive back Lee Bruner IV (19) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ahead of North Carolina's first spring practice , Shipp discussed several topics, including how he wants to carry himself as a teammate.

"Being able to be pushed more towards the front of the program, it's a blessing, that's how I look at it," Shipp said. "My high school coach did a great job of preparing me for that, telling us to go be ourselves, be true, be happy, go smile, and go be who you are. That's how I try and carry myself every day."