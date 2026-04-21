UNC Football Will Be Mixture of Veterans and Youth

The North Carolina Tar Heels are striving to bounce back in a major way next season after a majorly disappointing 2025 campaign, which included a 4-8 record.

This offseason, head coach Bill Belichick has assembled a team in his image, and several players spoke on what has stood out, including Christo Kelly, Melkart Abo-Jaoude, and Jaiden Patterson.

Kelly's Thoughts

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) makes a catch in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"There are tremendous leaders in this program," Kelly said. "Guys like Jordan Shipp , you look at guys like Leroy [Jackson], Melkart [Abou-Jaoude] , Ben Hall. Everyone in every single position group, you've got leaders. And when your leaders are the hardest workers, guys look to them to see like, 'how do I operate?' And a lot of it's been lead by example."

"What we do is a grind, there's no question guys, there's no team that works harder than we do from the strength and conditioning standpoint, from the practice standpoint, from the preparation standpoint," Kelly continued. "And when your leaders are the ones that are doing whatever it takes to be successful, truly putting the team ahead of our self-interest… people buy into that. That's ultimately what's going to lead to success."

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

"The communication has been a lot better," Kelly elaborated. "The linebackers from the secondary, just making sure everybody's where they need to be and what their responsibility is for that play. So, obviously, everything starts with communication, so if that gets better, we can play faster and be more aggressive."

Abou-Jaoude's Thoughts

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Melkart Abou-Jaoude (9 ) celebrates with defensive lineman Smith Vilbert (8) after making a sack in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media, the veteran pass rusher discussed which young player is showing out at practice and is a candidate to break out early.

"David Jackson on the [defensive line], I like him," Abou-Jaoude said. "He's a very violent player, high motor. That's the one that's stood out to me the most."

Patterson's Thoughts

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) in overtime at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The veteran defensive back was also asked about his thoughts on true freshmen entering the program this offseason. Patterson shared which players are catching his eye.

"A lot of the mid-years have bought into the program, and I'm loving it," Patterson said. "A couple of guys like Jakob Weatherspoon and Jaziel Hart, they've been working, conditioning."

Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith (3) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Like, all those guys are just competing," Patterson continued. "Everybody is buying into the program. They don't think anything needs to be given to them. They realize everything has to be earned in this program."

Overall Thoughts

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference on Nov. 25, 2025, inside the Kenan Football Center. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, the Tar Heels were a jumbled compilation of players, as Belichick entered the equation after the recruitment and transfer portal windows closed. This time around, the 73-year-old head coach has been able to build a culture, and it is showing in the spring practices.