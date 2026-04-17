Level of Concern Surrounding UNC's Lack of Portal Activity

It was apparent that the North Carolina Tar Heels needed to make a coaching change after imploding in the second half against VCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Not only did the Tar Heels blow a 19-point lead in the final 10 minutes, but it was the second consecutive season that they failed to reach the second round.

North Carolina ultimately made the switch from Hubert Davis to Michael Malone, which is a clear coaching enhancement. While the 54-year-old should have the Tar Heels in more advantageous situations moving forward, Malone will require talent across the roster to compete for National Championships.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Offseason Losses

So far this offseason, North Carolina has lost Derek Dixon, Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell, and Zayden High in the transfer portal, while also parting ways with five-star recruit Dylan Mingo . Those are all players who could have theoretically been featured in North Carolina's rotation next season.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels have signed Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas and retained Jarin Stevenson and Jaydon Young. Maximo Adams has also announced that he will not de-commit from North Carolina and plans to play under Malone.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

That being said, here's the level of concern for the Tar Heels, as the portal closes in five days, with only one acquisition since Malone was formally introduced as the next head coach on April 7.

Time To Panic?

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Not necessarily time to panic, but there are faint sirens in the distance in Chapel Hill. Acquiring Avdalas should go a long way, as the 6-foot-9, 216-pound guard can create his own shot off the dribble while providing opportunities for others off the bounce. However, the Tar Heels' backcourt, as currently constructed, is a shell of its former self, especially with Mingo no longer entering the fold in 2026.

Over the last few days, North Carolina has conducted visits with transfer guards Juke Harris and Terrence Brown, and there is certainly interest in both situations from either side in the negotiations. However, the Tar Heels' brass is facing major competition for both players' services, as Tennessee and Michigan are vying for Harris while Kansas and Kentucky are also under consideration for Brown.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey looks on during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Obviously, there is no guarantee North Carolina acquires either player, and if that ends up being the case, it will be in major trouble heading into the next phase of the offseason.

The Tar Heels don't have a convincing contingency plan if Harris and Brown decide to sign elsewhere. Considering what has already transpired in the transfer portal with other ACC programs , the Tar Heels could lose sight of the top teams in the conference and stagnate as a good, but not great, team.