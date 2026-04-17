Level of Concern Surrounding UNC's Lack of Portal Activity
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It was apparent that the North Carolina Tar Heels needed to make a coaching change after imploding in the second half against VCU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Not only did the Tar Heels blow a 19-point lead in the final 10 minutes, but it was the second consecutive season that they failed to reach the second round.
North Carolina ultimately made the switch from Hubert Davis to Michael Malone, which is a clear coaching enhancement. While the 54-year-old should have the Tar Heels in more advantageous situations moving forward, Malone will require talent across the roster to compete for National Championships.
Offseason Losses
So far this offseason, North Carolina has lost Derek Dixon, Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell, and Zayden High in the transfer portal, while also parting ways with five-star recruit Dylan Mingo. Those are all players who could have theoretically been featured in North Carolina's rotation next season.
Meanwhile, the Tar Heels have signed Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas and retained Jarin Stevenson and Jaydon Young. Maximo Adams has also announced that he will not de-commit from North Carolina and plans to play under Malone.
That being said, here's the level of concern for the Tar Heels, as the portal closes in five days, with only one acquisition since Malone was formally introduced as the next head coach on April 7.
Time To Panic?
Not necessarily time to panic, but there are faint sirens in the distance in Chapel Hill. Acquiring Avdalas should go a long way, as the 6-foot-9, 216-pound guard can create his own shot off the dribble while providing opportunities for others off the bounce. However, the Tar Heels' backcourt, as currently constructed, is a shell of its former self, especially with Mingo no longer entering the fold in 2026.
Over the last few days, North Carolina has conducted visits with transfer guards Juke Harris and Terrence Brown, and there is certainly interest in both situations from either side in the negotiations. However, the Tar Heels' brass is facing major competition for both players' services, as Tennessee and Michigan are vying for Harris while Kansas and Kentucky are also under consideration for Brown.
Obviously, there is no guarantee North Carolina acquires either player, and if that ends up being the case, it will be in major trouble heading into the next phase of the offseason.
The Tar Heels don't have a convincing contingency plan if Harris and Brown decide to sign elsewhere. Considering what has already transpired in the transfer portal with other ACC programs, the Tar Heels could lose sight of the top teams in the conference and stagnate as a good, but not great, team.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.