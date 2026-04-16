UNC Misses on Elite ACC Transfer Target

The North Carolina Tar Heels have pursued several players in the transfer portal and were in the final three for an ACC transfer. However, they were unable to hit their target.

On Wednesday, Notre Dame transfer Jalen Haralson committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, scratching off another North Carolina target on its list. So far, head coach Michael Malone and the Tar Heels have signed Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas . In terms of outgoing players, Derek Dixon , Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell, and Zayden High have all signed elsewhere, while five-star recruit Dylan Mingo decommitted.

Feb 28, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Jalen Haralson (10) drives as NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) defends during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

With all that being said, here is a breakdown of Haralson's passing on North Carolina for Tennessee, and what it means for the Tar Heels moving forward .

Haralson's Production Profile

Jan 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Jalen Haralson (10) works against Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Last season, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward averaged 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from three-point range. That type of production from a freshman illustrates that Haralson's ceiling is elite, and provides a glimpse of what he could develop into next season.

What This Means for North Carolina

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up court against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, the Tar Heels will not be a part of that process, and the coaching staff's preferred targets are slowly dwindling. With Dixon committing to Arizona and Mingo reopening his recruitment, North Carolina is running the risk of holding the bag when the transfer portal closes on April 21.

While Haralson does not play the same position as those two players, the Tar Heels' brass were content to let both potential star players leave because they believed that they could sign several marquee players in the portal.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives around Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Haralson was one of those assets, and the freshman forward elected to sign with Tennessee over North Carolina. Over the weekend, we discussed, based on Haralson's list, that the Tar Heels should feel confident in their chances of landing the ACC talent.

While there is still plenty of time for North Carolina to improve the roster, the clock is ticking, and the number of players available on the market is steadily decreasing. The Tar Heels hired Malone and gave the 54-year-old head coach plenty of money to aggressively pursue elite talent in the portal.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Malone has certainly done that, but by the end of the week, North Carolina needs to get over the finish line in some of these situations and convince the player(s) to sign on the dotted line. Terrence Brown and Juke Harris have each been heavily recruited by North Carolina, and are names to watch as the week progresses.