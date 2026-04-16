UNC Misses on Elite ACC Transfer Target
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The North Carolina Tar Heels have pursued several players in the transfer portal and were in the final three for an ACC transfer. However, they were unable to hit their target.
On Wednesday, Notre Dame transfer Jalen Haralson committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, scratching off another North Carolina target on its list. So far, head coach Michael Malone and the Tar Heels have signed Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas. In terms of outgoing players, Derek Dixon, Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell, and Zayden High have all signed elsewhere, while five-star recruit Dylan Mingo decommitted.
With all that being said, here is a breakdown of Haralson's passing on North Carolina for Tennessee, and what it means for the Tar Heels moving forward.
Haralson's Production Profile
Last season, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward averaged 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from three-point range. That type of production from a freshman illustrates that Haralson's ceiling is elite, and provides a glimpse of what he could develop into next season.
What This Means for North Carolina
Unfortunately, the Tar Heels will not be a part of that process, and the coaching staff's preferred targets are slowly dwindling. With Dixon committing to Arizona and Mingo reopening his recruitment, North Carolina is running the risk of holding the bag when the transfer portal closes on April 21.
While Haralson does not play the same position as those two players, the Tar Heels' brass were content to let both potential star players leave because they believed that they could sign several marquee players in the portal.
Haralson was one of those assets, and the freshman forward elected to sign with Tennessee over North Carolina. Over the weekend, we discussed, based on Haralson's list, that the Tar Heels should feel confident in their chances of landing the ACC talent.
While there is still plenty of time for North Carolina to improve the roster, the clock is ticking, and the number of players available on the market is steadily decreasing. The Tar Heels hired Malone and gave the 54-year-old head coach plenty of money to aggressively pursue elite talent in the portal.
Malone has certainly done that, but by the end of the week, North Carolina needs to get over the finish line in some of these situations and convince the player(s) to sign on the dotted line. Terrence Brown and Juke Harris have each been heavily recruited by North Carolina, and are names to watch as the week progresses.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.