UNC Loses Veteran Guard To Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal is officially open, which means absolute chaos around the sport for the next two weeks. The portal will close on April 21, and after that date, only a coaching change can permit players to enter.

In today's day and age of college athletics, it's near impossible to avoid the chaos of the portal regardless of how storied or elite the program is. North Carolina, like other top-tier programs, is feeling the brunt of it as well.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have hired Michael Malone as the program's next head coach, former head coach of the Denver Nuggets. Malone delivered the first NBA Championship in Nuggets history in 2023.

However, with new coaching hires comes a mass exodus of exits via the portal in most cases. The Tar Heels have now seen yet another rotation piece from the 2025-26 squad enter.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) brings the ball up court during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Former UNC Guard Kyan Evans Enters Transfer Portal

Kyan Evans made his way to Chapel Hill via the transfer portal following the 2024-25 campaign from Colorado State. As a sophomore with the Rams, Evans averaged 10.6 points and 3.1 assists a game on 47.1% shooting from the field and 44.6% shooting from three-point range on 4.4 attempts a night.

The 6'2" guard came to the UNC program expected to be the lead floor general, but the campaign didn't go anywhere near as planned for Evans. After a lackluster non-conference showing from the junior, Evans saw his minutes decrease drastically across league play.

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Throughout the entirety of ACC play, Evans was held scoreless in eight games, and he scored a total of 19 points across the Tar Heels' final 10 contests of the season, including the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.

Evans played six minutes in UNC's lone ACC Tournament outing against Clemson, and four minutes in the Heels' NCAA Tournament loss to 11-seed VCU in the Round of 64.

Mar 3, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) dribbles around Clemson Tigers forward Nick Davidson (11) during the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

After things went from bad to worse for Evans in Chapel Hill, he now looks to resurrect his collegiate career with a change of scenery. Evans finished his one campaign with UNC averaging 4.0 points on 32.8% shooting from the field and 30.5% shooting from three.

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

UNC Getting Hit Hard by Portal

As mentioned before, a new head coaching hire usually means a heavy dose of portal exits, especially for a UNC program hiring outside the "Carolina Family" for the first time in decades.