North Carolina in Serious Jeopardy of Falling Further Behind Duke
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This past season did not go as planned for the North Carolina Tar Heels, as they were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year, leading to the program firing Hubert Davis.
For the first time in over 20 years, North Carolina's brass made it known that the program would extend its coaching search outside the Tar Heels' family. Despite being connected with Arizona Wildcats' head coach Tommy Lloyd over the last week, the 51-year-old coach signed a five-year extension to stay with the Wildcats.
With that being said, here are three reasons the Tar Heels are in danger of falling further behind the Duke Blue Devils.
Questions at Head Coach
On Monday, North Carolina hired former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone. The 54-year-old has not coached since 2024, but he did lead the Nuggets to their first NBA Championship in franchise history.
No one doubts Malone's coaching pedigree, but will he be able to adapt to the college game? His schematics and ideologies should be, but the recruiting process could be a learning curve for the longtime NBA head coach. However, if Malone can master that aspect of the job, the Tar Heels should be in good hands. It may take some time next season for things to materialize, but this hire should bring more stability to the program.
Duke's Top Recruiting Class
For the third time in four seasons, the Blue Devils have the No. 1 recruiting class, and that could completely overmatch the Tar Heels without taking into account the coaching advantage Duke holds in this matchup.
Duke's recruiting class includes five-stars Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., and SF Bryson Howard, along with four-star C Maxime Meyer. Additionally, North Carolina could lose guard Derek Dixon, who officially entered the transfer portal, with an option to return to Chapel Hill.
Transfer Portal Could Create More Separation
The Blue Devils will attract players from the recruiting pool and transfer portal, especially with their recent success. Heading into the offseason, Duke is already losing Maliq Brown (graduating), Cameron Boozer (NBA Draft), and Patrick Ngongba II, who could also declare for the upcoming draft.
Those potential frontcourt issues could be swiftly solved by acquiring Kansas Jayhawks center Flory Bidunga, who entered the draft and transfer portal. The sophomore was close to committing to Duke two years ago before ultimately signing with Kansas. The Blue Devils could go all out for the star center in the transfer portal.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.