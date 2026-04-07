North Carolina in Serious Jeopardy of Falling Further Behind Duke

This past season did not go as planned for the North Carolina Tar Heels, as they were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year, leading to the program firing Hubert Davis.

For the first time in over 20 years, North Carolina's brass made it known that the program would extend its coaching search outside the Tar Heels' family. Despite being connected with Arizona Wildcats' head coach Tommy Lloyd over the last week, the 51-year-old coach signed a five-year extension to stay with the Wildcats.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd speaks during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

With that being said, here are three reasons the Tar Heels are in danger of falling further behind the Duke Blue Devils.

Questions at Head Coach

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Monday, North Carolina hired former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone. The 54-year-old has not coached since 2024, but he did lead the Nuggets to their first NBA Championship in franchise history.

No one doubts Malone's coaching pedigree, but will he be able to adapt to the college game? His schematics and ideologies should be, but the recruiting process could be a learning curve for the longtime NBA head coach. However, if Malone can master that aspect of the job, the Tar Heels should be in good hands. It may take some time next season for things to materialize, but this hire should bring more stability to the program.

Duke's Top Recruiting Class

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

For the third time in four seasons, the Blue Devils have the No. 1 recruiting class , and that could completely overmatch the Tar Heels without taking into account the coaching advantage Duke holds in this matchup.

Duke's recruiting class includes five-stars Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., and SF Bryson Howard, along with four-star C Maxime Meyer. Additionally, North Carolina could lose guard Derek Dixon, who officially entered the transfer portal, with an option to return to Chapel Hill.

Transfer Portal Could Create More Separation

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) controls the ball against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils will attract players from the recruiting pool and transfer portal, especially with their recent success. Heading into the offseason, Duke is already losing Maliq Brown (graduating), Cameron Boozer (NBA Draft), and Patrick Ngongba II, who could also declare for the upcoming draft.