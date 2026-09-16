UNC Mailbag: Clemson QB Injury Opening Door for Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels have had a dream start to the 2026-27 college football season, winning their first two games.

Entering conference play undefeated was an unforeseen development, as the Tar Heels entered the season opener against TCU as heavy underdogs. Additionally, off-field investigations could have served as derailing distractions. To its credit, North Carolina hasn't allowed those embellishments to infiltrate the on-field operation. Questions have hovered over Chapel Hill ever since Bill Belichick took over as head coach. Today, we answer some of those in a mailbag piece entering this weekend.

Will Melkart Abou Jaoude Play Against Clemson?

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina defensive lineman Melkart Abou Jaoude, talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abou Jaoude suffered a hand injury in the season opener, which led him to exit the game. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound pass rusher missed this past weekend's contest against East Tennessee State and was spotted on the sideline with a cast on his right hand/arm.

His status this weekend is still up in the air, and Bill Belichick's comments following Saturday's win are the latest information we have; Abou Jaoude is day-to-day. North Carolina should be cautiously optimistic that the senior pass rusher is back in the lineup against Clemson.

Should UNC Be Favored With Christopher Vizzina Likely Out?

Sep 12, 2026; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) throws a pass against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clemson has had a tumultuous start to the season, losing to LSU 51-10 in the season opener and picking up an uninspiring 22-7 win over Georgia Southern. In the process, the Tigers saw their starting quarterback suffer an injury that could hold him out for multiple weeks. Vizzina likely won't suit up against the Tar Heels with an elbow ailment.

In his place, head coach Dabo Swinney will turn to true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds. North Carolina's defense has been the staple since Belichick's arrival. The Tar Heels' pass rush has an opportunity to dictate terms in this contest. In general, North Carolina should be favored in this contest, as Clemson is the most vulnerable it has been in the Swinney era.

Will Billy Edwards Jr. Be Exposed?

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to pass as ETSU Buccaneers defensive end Charles Woodard (0) pressures in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards Jr. has been solid in his first two games as the Tar Heels' starting quarterback, but it's important to contextualize the circumstances. North Carolina faced East Tennessee State and TCU. The Wisconsin transfer has thrown for 476 yards and two touchdowns, while completing 64.6 percent of his passes.

His downfield accuracy has been underwhelming in the first two games. While those misses didn’t cost the Tar Heels, ACC opponents will make them regret missed opportunities. If North Carolina wants to win in conference play, it must consistently produce explosive plays. Edwards Jr. may not be "exposed" on Saturday, but if he fails to connect on deep throws when the chances are there, North Carolina could pay the price.