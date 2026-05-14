Henri Veesaar Reveals Final Verdict on Future at UNC

Although the North Carolina Tar Heels were holding onto a glimmer of hope that Henri Veesaar would reconsider his decision to enter the draft and return to Chapel Hill next season, that will not be happening.

On Wednesday, the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center told ESPN's Jeff Borzello that he will remain in the draft and is focused on moving forward in the NBA.

Borzello's Report

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after scoring Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'm all-in on staying in the draft," Veesaar said . "It's 100% my decision to stay. I think it's the right decision, basketball-wise."

Based on what transpired over the last few weeks in the transfer portal and the type of players head coach Michael Malone has targeted during this recent span, the writing was on the wall that the Tar Heels knew Veesaar was not going to return for his second year in Chapel Hill.

Where Does This Leave North Carolina?

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Quite frankly, it should be status quo for the Tar Heels, as Veesaar's comments confirmed what was already thought, which is why we have seen Malone and his staff pursuing frontcourt players overseas and in the portal. North Carolina needs to bolster the center position before the start of next season, with Sayon Keita and Cade Bennerman as the only two legitimate options at that position.

Keita's potential is through the roof, and he could develop into one of the best defensive centers in the country next season. Offensively, there are several areas Keita needs to refine, but that will come with time, and by the time postseason play rolls around, the 7-foot center, with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, could be a legitimate offensive threat in the paint.

Feb 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) dribbles with the ball guarded by NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) during the first half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

In the meantime, Malone is heavily pursuing Greek center Alexandros Samodurov, who has a connection with Neoklis Avdalas, according to David Sisk of 247Sports.

“Same agents, number one,” Sisk said. “Number two, they (Samodurov and Avdalas) go back a long way from when they were together in Greece. They had even talked when they were younger about playing together if they went overseas to college or the pros, what have you. Evidently, they still have a close friendship.”

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Malone used a player connection to his advantage and successfully recruited Kevin Thomas , who won two state titles with Matt Able. Nevertheless, it has been well-established that the Tar Heels need to replace Veesaar, which is virtually impossible to do, as he shot 42.6 percent from beyond the arc last season.

North Carolina is not going to find that type of efficiency this offseason on the center market, but the coaching staff has made a concerted effort to throw as many darts at the board to fill out a formidable center rotation.