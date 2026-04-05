Predicting UNC's Transfer Portal Moves This Offseason
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The North Carolina Tar Heels have already made a monumental move by firing former head coach Hubert Davis earlier this offseason after the team suffered a first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament against the VCU Rams. A change was most likely on the horizon, but coughing up a 19-point lead in the second half was more than enough reason to make the switch.
In addition to Davis walking out the door, the Tar Heels are slated to lose freshman forward Caleb Wilson, who will undoubtedly declare for the 2026 NBA Draft in the coming weeks. Also, while nothing has been announced yet, center Henri Veesaar could be following suit and enter his name in the draft. However, this year's draft class is robust, which could push the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center into the second round. Veesaar may feel better off returning for another season in Chapel Hill.
Nevertheless, the transfer portal opens on April 7, and with no head coach in place, it will be interesting to see how the Tar Heels operate during this year's cycle. With that being said, here is what North Carolina should expect in the transfer portal.
Kyan Evans Will Leave
The Colorado State transfer was supposed to be one of Davis' top acquisitions last offseason, but that was far from the case. The 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard averaged 3.9 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 rebounds per game while shooting 32.8 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three-point range.
With Derek Dixon and Dylan Mingo taking over the starting backcourt and the incoming head coach most likely not interested in implementing Evans into the rotation, the junior guard will be headed elsewhere this offseason.
North Carolina Will Add Frontcourt Reinforcements
Regardless of whether or not Veesaar stays, the Tar Heels need to bolster their frontcourt rotation. As mentioned, Wilson will definitely be gone, and if North Carolina wants to challenge for a national title, it will need to improve its depth in that area.
Jarin Stevenson and Maximo Adams are excellent forwards, but the center position could be a major question mark if Veesaar leaves. If he doesn't, North Carolina could form an elite tandem with a portal acquisition.
The Tar Heels Will Add More Depth
Depth was not an issue for North Carolina this past season, but Evans, Jonathan Powell, and Zayden High will not be enough against the elite teams. Additionally, all three of these players could enter the portal.
According to ESPN, the Tar Heels have compiled the seventh-best 2026 recruiting class in the nation, but their only signees are Mingo and Adams. While those two players are elite recruits, North Carolina needs to fortify the rest of the roster with experienced players.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.