Predicting UNC's Transfer Portal Moves This Offseason

The North Carolina Tar Heels have already made a monumental move by firing former head coach Hubert Davis earlier this offseason after the team suffered a first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament against the VCU Rams. A change was most likely on the horizon, but coughing up a 19-point lead in the second half was more than enough reason to make the switch.

In addition to Davis walking out the door, the Tar Heels are slated to lose freshman forward Caleb Wilson, who will undoubtedly declare for the 2026 NBA Draft in the coming weeks. Also, while nothing has been announced yet, center Henri Veesaar could be following suit and enter his name in the draft. However, this year's draft class is robust, which could push the 6-foot-11, 224-pound center into the second round. Veesaar may feel better off returning for another season in Chapel Hill.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, the transfer portal opens on April 7, and with no head coach in place, it will be interesting to see how the Tar Heels operate during this year's cycle. With that being said, here is what North Carolina should expect in the transfer portal.

Kyan Evans Will Leave

Feb 28, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis with guard Kyan Evans (0) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Colorado State transfer was supposed to be one of Davis' top acquisitions last offseason, but that was far from the case. The 6-foot-2, 174-pound guard averaged 3.9 points, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 rebounds per game while shooting 32.8 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three-point range.

With Derek Dixon and Dylan Mingo taking over the starting backcourt and the incoming head coach most likely not interested in implementing Evans into the rotation, the junior guard will be headed elsewhere this offseason.

North Carolina Will Add Frontcourt Reinforcements

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) and center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrate after a basket against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Regardless of whether or not Veesaar stays, the Tar Heels need to bolster their frontcourt rotation. As mentioned, Wilson will definitely be gone, and if North Carolina wants to challenge for a national title, it will need to improve its depth in that area.

Jarin Stevenson and Maximo Adams are excellent forwards, but the center position could be a major question mark if Veesaar leaves. If he doesn't, North Carolina could form an elite tandem with a portal acquisition.

The Tar Heels Will Add More Depth

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) reacts to his three-point basket during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Depth was not an issue for North Carolina this past season, but Evans, Jonathan Powell, and Zayden High will not be enough against the elite teams. Additionally, all three of these players could enter the portal.