UNC Should Pursue This Superstar Player in Transfer Portal

The North Carolina Tar Heels' head coach vacancy has been an overwhelming talking point since the program fired Hubert Davis days after the Tar Heels inconceivably blew a 19-point lead in the second half against the VCU Rams in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

While the situation remains unsolved, North Carolina's hiring pause is due to multiple reasons; other news around the country should garner the Tar Heels' attention.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) and guard Darryn Peterson (22) and guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) look on in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel , a star center at a blue-blood program could be on the move next season.

"Kansas sophomore center Flory Bidunga intends to declare for the draft while maintaining his college eligibility," Thamel reported. "He also intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, as he's keeping open the option to return to college."

What Does This Mean?

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) controls the ball against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This could very well be a negotiation tactic by Bidunga, who made a similar decision last offseason, entering the transfer portal before ultimately returning to Kansas. Entering the draft and the transfer portal simultaneously indicates that he is seeking to generate as much interest on the open market as possible to spur a bidding war for his services.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound center averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.6 blocks while shooting 64 percent from the field and 63.5 percent from the free throw line. Currently, Bidunga is projected as a second-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which is why this feels like an attempt to squeeze every cent out of one of the top-flight programs.

Why This Pertains to North Carolina

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis in the huddle with his team during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Whenever a player of this caliber becomes available, the Tar Heels should toss their hat in the ring. Even if this is all a ploy to force Kansas' hand, like Bidunga did last offseason, North Carolina should still make Bidunga an offer he cannot reject. It is safe to say that Bidunga is the No. 1 player in the transfer portal.

Reasons Why Tar Heels Should Target Bidunga

Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) defends the ball against Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

North Carolina should go after Bidunga for several reasons. First, center Henri Veesaar could leave the program this offseason via the draft. If that ends up being the case, the Tar Heels will have a clear void in the frontcourt, and Bidunga would immediately alleviate that if Veesaar decided to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Even if the former Arizona center decides to return to Chapel Hill, North Carolina should still view Bidunga as a target, as it would form an elite frontcourt tandem.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) controls the ball against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Having Veesaar and Bidunga in the same frontcourt may seem like overkill, but the former's ability to stretch the floor, shooting 42.6 percent from three-point range this past season, would make it virtually impossible for opposing teams to defend the Tar Heels.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) bites his jersey against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Secondly, before Bidunga committed to Kansas, he was seriously considering signing with the Duke Blue Devils. With Maliq Brown graduating, Patrick Ngongba II potentially declaring for the upcoming draft, and Cameron Boozer undoubtedly entering the draft as well, Duke's frontcourt is facing major turnover heading into next season. Bidunga would obviously be a monumental addition to a program that has established clear dominance in the ACC.