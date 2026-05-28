Projected Rotation for UNC in NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament

The North Carolina Tar Heels enter the College Baseball World Series as the No. 5 overall team in the field. As one of the top-seeded teams, the Tar Heels host their own region, which features VCU, East Carolina, and Tennessee.

With that being said, here is the projected pitching rotation for the Tar Heels, who are one of the best units in the nation.

1. Jason DeCaro

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pitches during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

DeCaro is one of the best starting pitchers in the country, owning a 10-2 record with a 2.3 ERA while compiling 74 strikeouts and 34 walks. Here is what the veteran pitcher had to say about the mindset of the team heading into Friday's game against VCU.

"I think the biggest thing is it's the same game, no matter where you're playing it," DeCaro said. "In Omaha, you're [chasing] the same goal that you have here at the Bosh, or anywhere else in the ACC."

Jun 8, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first inning of the DI Baseball Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

"You're just trying to go out there and give the team a chance to win," DeCaro continued. "So, just understanding that, and taking it pitch by pitch, and not letting the moment get too big."

"I think the biggest thing is just being competitive with every pitch and not wasting pitches," DeCaro added. "A two-out walk can't really happen, lead-off walk, stuff like that. Little things that might not seem too big, but at the end of the game, you look back and say, 'That cost me an inning here, that cost me an inning there.'"

2. Ryan Lynch

Jun 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes during an interview with the media after a Super Regionals game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Scott Forbes also celebrates his 200th win. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound redshirt sophomore was steady during the regular season, compiling a 4-4 record, with a 4.44 ERA while striking out 70 batters in 14 starts. Lynch will need to be more consistent during the postseason, but there is no doubt he is one of the promising pitchers on this staff.

Lynch needs a strong start to the tournament if he wants to be a legitimate weapon on the mound for North Carolina.

3. Caden Glauber

Jun 18, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels players look an after a loss against the Florida State Seminoles at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Glauber would be the No. 2 pitcher on this list, but he is a true freshman. Despite that being the case, Glauber boasted an 8-0 record and 1.96 ERA while recording 74 strikeouts.

Having Glauber as a secondary option behind DeCaro and Lynch is a major benefit for the Tar Heels, who could suffocate their opponents in the first weekend of the tournament with elite pitching. Expect North Carolina to coast through the Chapel Hill regional on the back of the pitching staff.