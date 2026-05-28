The North Carolina Tar Heels enter the College World Series as the No. 5 overall team in the tournament, with a legitimate chance of making a championship run.

In the Chapel Hill regional , the Tar Heels will host VCU, East Carolina, and Tennessee, starting with a matchup against the Rams on Friday. With all of that in mind, here is everything you need to know about North Carolina's operation, including the starting pitching and batting lineup in the opening weekend of the tournament.

Pitching Rotation

Jun 8, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first inning of the DI Baseball Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels' starting pitcher rotation is one of the most dominant in the nation, featuring Jason DeCaro, Ryan Lynch, and Caden Glauber. Earlier this week, DeCaro, North Carolina's ace, spoke with the media and shared his mindset heading into the tournament that starts this weekend.

"I think the biggest thing is it's the same game, no matter where you're playing it," DeCaro said. "In Omaha, you're [chasing] the same goal that you have here at the Bosh, or anywhere else in the ACC."

May 31, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina pitcher Jason DeCaro (29) pitches against the LIU Sharks during the NCAA regional in Chapel Hill, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"You're just trying to go out there and give the team a chance to win," DeCaro continued. "So, just understanding that, and taking it pitch by pitch, and not letting the moment get too big."

"I think the biggest thing is just being competitive with every pitch and not wasting pitches," Decaro said. "A two-out walk can't really happen, lead-off walk, stuff like that. Little things that might not seem too big, but at the end of the game, you look back and say, 'That cost me an inning here, that cost me an inning there.'"

Batting Lineup

Gavin Gallaher (5) and catcher Luke Stevenson (44) celebrate the two-run homer batted by Tyson Bass (11) against Arizona in the seventh inning. The North Carolina Tarheels and the Arizona Wildcats met in game two of the NCAA Division 1 Super Regionals in Chapel Hill, N.C. on June 7, 2025. | Steven Worthy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Every team throughout the season experiences changes within the batting lineup, and the Tar Heels are no exception. That being said, North Carolina's lineup is a well-balanced operation, with efficiency throughout the team.

Although they fell short in the ACC Championship against Georgia Tech, the Tar Heels totaled eight hits, six RBIs, and six walks. That type of production is what will be required for North Carolina to orchestrate a deep run in the College World Series. While the Tar Heels' pitching is elite, that unit can only take them so far.

Jun 8, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels Gavin Gallaher (5) reacts to making an out against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the fifth inning of the DI Baseball Super Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

If an offense struggles to generate runs consistently, it does not matter how good the pitching is. Here is a closer look at the Tar Heels' starting batting lineup, and what it will look like in the Chapel Hill regional.

Batter Position Jake Schaffner Shortstop Gavin Gallaher Third Base Owen Hull Center Field Macon Winslow Catcher Cooper Nicholson Second Base Tyler Howe Left Field Colin Hynek Designated Hitter Erik Paulsen First Base Rom Kellis V Right Field