UNC Baseball Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need To Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels enter the College World Series as the No. 5 overall team in the tournament, with a legitimate chance of making a championship run.
In the Chapel Hill regional, the Tar Heels will host VCU, East Carolina, and Tennessee, starting with a matchup against the Rams on Friday. With all of that in mind, here is everything you need to know about North Carolina's operation, including the starting pitching and batting lineup in the opening weekend of the tournament.
Pitching Rotation
The Tar Heels' starting pitcher rotation is one of the most dominant in the nation, featuring Jason DeCaro, Ryan Lynch, and Caden Glauber. Earlier this week, DeCaro, North Carolina's ace, spoke with the media and shared his mindset heading into the tournament that starts this weekend.
- "I think the biggest thing is it's the same game, no matter where you're playing it," DeCaro said. "In Omaha, you're [chasing] the same goal that you have here at the Bosh, or anywhere else in the ACC."
- "You're just trying to go out there and give the team a chance to win," DeCaro continued. "So, just understanding that, and taking it pitch by pitch, and not letting the moment get too big."
- "I think the biggest thing is just being competitive with every pitch and not wasting pitches," Decaro said. "A two-out walk can't really happen, lead-off walk, stuff like that. Little things that might not seem too big, but at the end of the game, you look back and say, 'That cost me an inning here, that cost me an inning there.'"
Batting Lineup
Every team throughout the season experiences changes within the batting lineup, and the Tar Heels are no exception. That being said, North Carolina's lineup is a well-balanced operation, with efficiency throughout the team.
Although they fell short in the ACC Championship against Georgia Tech, the Tar Heels totaled eight hits, six RBIs, and six walks. That type of production is what will be required for North Carolina to orchestrate a deep run in the College World Series. While the Tar Heels' pitching is elite, that unit can only take them so far.
If an offense struggles to generate runs consistently, it does not matter how good the pitching is. Here is a closer look at the Tar Heels' starting batting lineup, and what it will look like in the Chapel Hill regional.
Batter
Position
Jake Schaffner
Shortstop
Gavin Gallaher
Third Base
Owen Hull
Center Field
Macon Winslow
Catcher
Cooper Nicholson
Second Base
Tyler Howe
Left Field
Colin Hynek
Designated Hitter
Erik Paulsen
First Base
Rom Kellis V
Right Field
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.