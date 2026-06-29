UNC’s Matt Able Will Enter Sophomore Season With High Expectations

North Carolina’s Matt Able figures to be one of the better players on the roster next season, and his draft stock could skyrocket as a result.

Able was a highly-touted prospect last season heading into his freshman season at NC State. Able didn’t quite get the volume that he probably had hoped for, averaging 8.8 points per game, and shooting 35.5 percent from three-point range in 2025-26 with the Wolfpack.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite his unremarkable numbers, Able still showed plenty of flashes of what he could become one day. The 6-foot-6 guard is a lights-out shooter from beyond the arc, and his scoring bag will only continue to grow as he gets older and refines his game more.

After his freshman season, Able entered his name in the 2026 NBA Draft while also committing to play for the Tar Heels under new head coach Michael Malone. Able also took part in the NBA Draft Combine , where he was very impressive and played so well that many were unsure which way he would go.

Able Chooses UNC

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) and Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) fight for the ball in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After a long wait, he ultimately decided to withdraw from the draft and stay committed to play for UNC next season. A decision that could help his long-term future if he takes the leap that many are expecting him to take. Able figures to be one of North Carolina’s top options next season, and his draft stock may be on the rise as a result.

CBS Sports’ Adam Finkelstein projected where Able will be drafted in next year’s NBA Draft, and he has Able being chosen with the 13th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors, a substantial jump from his second-round projections in this year’s cycle.

Finkelstein’s Thoughts

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Able didn't quite live up to the preseason hype at NC State, but had a great showing in the 2026 pre-draft process, which will have scouts closely monitoring his progress this year across the Triangle in Chapel Hill,” he said.

Able will now look to take a leap in his production now that he is suiting up for a blue-blood program in North Carolina. His addition to the Tar Heels puts them in position to contend in the ACC next year in Malone’s first year as head coach of the program, and Malone’s presence and NBA wisdom also give Able a good chance of improving his game and finding himself in the lottery of next year’s draft.