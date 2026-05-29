UNC’s Able Shares Pro Player Comparisons at NBA Draft Combine

UNC’s Matt Able had his name in the NBA Draft for quite a while before deciding to make the move to UNC, and they’ll be getting a player who compares himself to some strong shooters.

Able is transferring to North Carolina after a strong freshman season at NC State, during which he averaged 8.8 points per game and knocked down roughly 35 percent of his three-pointers at a fairly high volume. The 6-foot-4 guard did keep his name in the NBA Draft until the very last minute, before ultimately deciding to come to Chapel Hill and play for Michael Malone.

Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone yells direction during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Able Impressed at the Combine

Able also took part in the NBA Draft Combine, where he gave Tar Heels fans a bit of a scare about his recruitment. At the combine, Able was one of the more impressive players, showing off his scoring ability and marksmanship from beyond the arc. In two five-on-five scrimmages at the combine, Able averaged over 16 points per game and was 7-16 overall from three-point range.

The Tar Heels are adding quite an impressive player to their roster. Able has a chance to work his way into lottery conversations for the 2027 NBA Draft if he plays well in Chapel Hill. At the combine, Able revealed who he models his game after, and his answers shouldn’t surprise you.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Able’s Player Comparisons

“So I watch a lot of Ajay Mitchell,” Able said. “I love watching Mitchell. Especially since our roles off the bench are kind of the same type of role. I love watching Mitchell, but then I also really enjoy watching Anthony Edwards. I mean, you cannot not like him. So it's awesome. I love watching him. He's one of my favorite players. So yeah, those are the two guys.”

“I love Klay Thompson, man,” Able said in regards to what NBA player he most compares to. “I love Thompson as a comp. That's my guy. I grew up watching him on the Warriors. I feel like, in terms of roles, it fits: a shooter, defends well... I think between Thompson and Mitchell, I really do see both of them a lot, just because I feel like I can handle it and playmake as well, but if I had to choose, it would be Thompson.”

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Able and the Tar Heels will look to have a strong season in Malone’s first year as head coach of the team. There will be a lot of pressure to be competitive right away, but the Tar Heels are more than capable of making that happen.