Matt Able’s Reason for Playing at UNC in 2026

The North Carolina Tar Heels' offseason was cemented when Matt Able withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft and will officially play for head coach Michael Malone in Chapel Hill.

Arguably, the most important piece of the puzzle for North Carolina this offseason was retaining Able. The 6-foot-6, 211-pound guard illustrated during the scouting combine in Chicago that he can be an elite asset for the Tar Heels next season.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade with guard Matt Able (3) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, after making his decision official, Able emphasized why he felt comfortable removing his name from the upcoming draft class for North Carolina. Here is what he said.

Able's Reasoning

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Playing for a coach like [Head] Coach [Michael] Malone on a blueblood program was really hard to pass up," Able said. "I'm super excited to be a Tar Heel."

Why This Matters

Mar 9, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jamal Murray (27) during a break in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

No one is going to question Malone's coaching pedigree , but if there was one aspect of the 54-year-old coach's transition to the college ranks that many analysts and experts were unsure about, it was how he would adapt to the recruiting process. The longtime NBA head coach has passed that test with flying colors, not only constructing an impressive transfer portal class but also landing one of the best overseas prospects in Sayon Keita.

North Carolina's logo and historic value alone will garner enough attention to attract marquee players, but having a coach in place that instills confidence and a sustainable vision for a player's development is a monumental factor in getting over the finish line in pursuit of specific prospects.

Importance of Able Officially Taking Talents to Chapel Hill

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The North Carolina State transfer's ability to play off the ball and not be overly dependent on having the ball in his hands to generate points quickly will make him an elite "connector" in this offense.

Although Able only averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds last season under Will Wade, his minutes with the Tar Heels will surely increase as a starter in Malone's system . Additionally, if Able had stayed in the draft, Malone and his staff would have to pivot on the fly and pursue a replacement or elevate Maximo Adams to the starting lineup. While the 5-star freshman is capable of developing into a star player, his best fit on this current roster is operating as a formidable scorer off the bench.

Nevertheless, Able will be a Tar Heel in 2026, and his installation into the lineup will be a monumental factor in North Carolina's level of success in Malone's inaugural season.