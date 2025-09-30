What to Expect from UNC Men’s Basketball at ACC Tipoff
The North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team will make the trip to Charlotte to take center stage when called upon at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown Hotel on October 7. Head coach Hubert Davis and select players will speak on behalf of the team, answering questions from the media about the upcoming 2025-2026 season.
UNC is coming off a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Round of 64 in this year's edition of March Madness, where it was an 11-seed (defeated San Diego State in the First Four contest). However, the offseason allowed the Tar Heels to reload and figure out who will help propel the program back toward the top, being a blue blood and all.
North Carolina will be one of the hot commodities at the event as Davis, his staff and General Manager Jim Tanner have created a roster that could end up being one of Davis' best by the time his career in coaching is all said and done. Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans, Arizona transfer Henri Veesar, Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson, West Virginia transfer Jonathan Powell, Virginia Tech transfer Jaydon Young, High Point transfer Ivan Matlekovic and international talent Luka Bogavac are going to suit up in Carolina blue this fall.
But what can fans expect from to happen at ACC Tipoff? There's a quite a bit to unpack.
What to Expect at ACC Tipoff
Expect a good amount of questions surrounding the ball-handling duties that Davis will have to learn and adjust to throughout the season. Evans is projected to be the point guard, but then the likes of Bogavac and senior guard Seth Trimble are also there, too. How will that work out? In addition, five-star freshman and future NBA Draft pick Caleb Wilson will surely be one of the focal talking points, given that this will more than likely be his only season at the college level.
UNC's boost in the frontcourt has been an impressive change — now containing plenty of big men who have size and length to compete with other teams — a struggle from last season that held the Tar Heels back from winning games. Then, the question about whether or not Davis has any concerns heading into this season, considering the fluctuating postseason results during his first four seasons, is something to keep an eye on.
North Carolina, along with the Duke Blue Devils, Louisville Cardinals, and the NC State Wolfpack, will be sharing plenty of insight when ACC Tipoff comes around.
