All Tar Heels

What to Expect from UNC Men’s Basketball at ACC Tipoff

The ACC will be rounded up at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown for ACC Tipoff.

Jeremiah Artacho

Dec 7, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts during the first half of the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts during the first half of the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

The North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team will make the trip to Charlotte to take center stage when called upon at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown Hotel on October 7. Head coach Hubert Davis and select players will speak on behalf of the team, answering questions from the media about the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

Hubert Davis
Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis speaks at press conference during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

UNC is coming off a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Round of 64 in this year's edition of March Madness, where it was an 11-seed (defeated San Diego State in the First Four contest). However, the offseason allowed the Tar Heels to reload and figure out who will help propel the program back toward the top, being a blue blood and all.

Hubert Davis
Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

North Carolina will be one of the hot commodities at the event as Davis, his staff and General Manager Jim Tanner have created a roster that could end up being one of Davis' best by the time his career in coaching is all said and done. Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans, Arizona transfer Henri Veesar, Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson, West Virginia transfer Jonathan Powell, Virginia Tech transfer Jaydon Young, High Point transfer Ivan Matlekovic and international talent Luka Bogavac are going to suit up in Carolina blue this fall.

But what can fans expect from to happen at ACC Tipoff? There's a quite a bit to unpack.

What to Expect at ACC Tipoff

Expect a good amount of questions surrounding the ball-handling duties that Davis will have to learn and adjust to throughout the season. Evans is projected to be the point guard, but then the likes of Bogavac and senior guard Seth Trimble are also there, too. How will that work out? In addition, five-star freshman and future NBA Draft pick Caleb Wilson will surely be one of the focal talking points, given that this will more than likely be his only season at the college level.

Hubert Davis
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UNC's boost in the frontcourt has been an impressive change — now containing plenty of big men who have size and length to compete with other teams — a struggle from last season that held the Tar Heels back from winning games. Then, the question about whether or not Davis has any concerns heading into this season, considering the fluctuating postseason results during his first four seasons, is something to keep an eye on.

North Carolina, along with the Duke Blue Devils, Louisville Cardinals, and the NC State Wolfpack, will be sharing plenty of insight when ACC Tipoff comes around.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.