Evaluating North Carolina's Role Players Against Michigan State
To win games against quality opponents, your star players must be at their best in those environments.
The North Carolina Tar Heels were fortunate enough to have Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar perform to the level that they did against the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving Day in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. North Carolina's big men - Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson - combined for 31 points and 13 rebounds against the Spartans. That followed up a combined 42 points and 25 rebounds against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday.
However, the Tar Heels' supporting cast, consisting of Kyan Evans, Jarin Stevenson, and Luka Bogavac, struggled mightily against Michigan State. Their performances were even more disappointing, considering how well the trio played against St. Bonaventure in the previous game.
Here is a deeper look into how those three players played against Michigan State on Thanksgiving Day.
Assessing North Carolina's Role Players
Against St. Bonaventure, Evans was the standout role player, shooting 4-of-5 from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. The former Colorado State guard scored 11 points in 25 minutes on Tuesday night. Although it was not a season-high in points, it was by far Evans' most efficient outing of the season.
Evans spoke on his mindset in Tuesday's game in the postgame press conference following the Tar Heels' victory over the Bonnies.
- "Yeah, I would say, I feel like I've always been comfortable with shooting," Evans said. "I missed a few shots these last few games, but I knew I was going to get back to where shots are going in. They're always going to fall. Just [have to] keep shooting them."
Unfortunately, that was not the case for Evans, who shot one-of-seven from the field while missing all five of his three-point attempts.
As a group, Evans, Bogavac, and Stevenson combined to make 7-of-24 from the field, including 2-of-14 from beyond the arc. When a team's role players play that poorly, it's virtually impossible to defeat a marquee opponent, barring a career-type performance from one of the star players.
Bogavac talked about the offense's struggles during his postgame press conference on Thursday.
- "We didn't shoot the ball well from three tonight," Bogavac said. "When you're open, you have to make it. It's simple. If you hit two or three, it gives confidence to everyone and pushes us to catch up. We just have to learn from this."
North Carolina will need more production from those three if it wants to best the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.
