Evaluating North Carolina's Role Players Against Michigan State

How well did the Tar Heels' role players perform on Thursday night against the Spartans?

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 18, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks to guard Kyan Evans (0) during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
To win games against quality opponents, your star players must be at their best in those environments.

The North Carolina Tar Heels were fortunate enough to have Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar perform to the level that they did against the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving Day in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. North Carolina's big men - Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson - combined for 31 points and 13 rebounds against the Spartans. That followed up a combined 42 points and 25 rebounds against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday.

Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis looks on during a game against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

However, the Tar Heels' supporting cast, consisting of Kyan Evans, Jarin Stevenson, and Luka Bogavac, struggled mightily against Michigan State. Their performances were even more disappointing, considering how well the trio played against St. Bonaventure in the previous game.

Here is a deeper look into how those three players played against Michigan State on Thanksgiving Day.

Assessing North Carolina's Role Players

Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) is stopped by North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) and forward Jarin Stevenson (15) while going for a lay up during the second half of the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against St. Bonaventure, Evans was the standout role player, shooting 4-of-5 from the field, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. The former Colorado State guard scored 11 points in 25 minutes on Tuesday night. Although it was not a season-high in points, it was by far Evans' most efficient outing of the season.

Evans spoke on his mindset in Tuesday's game in the postgame press conference following the Tar Heels' victory over the Bonnies.

  • "Yeah, I would say, I feel like I've always been comfortable with shooting," Evans said. "I missed a few shots these last few games, but I knew I was going to get back to where shots are going in. They're always going to fall. Just [have to] keep shooting them."
Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) reacts after a basket against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, that was not the case for Evans, who shot one-of-seven from the field while missing all five of his three-point attempts. 

As a group, Evans, Bogavac, and Stevenson combined to make 7-of-24 from the field, including 2-of-14 from beyond the arc. When a team's role players play that poorly, it's virtually impossible to defeat a marquee opponent, barring a career-type performance from one of the star players.

Bogavac talked about the offense's struggles during his postgame press conference on Thursday.

The Michigan State Spartans compete against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "We didn't shoot the ball well from three tonight," Bogavac said. "When you're open, you have to make it. It's simple. If you hit two or three, it gives confidence to everyone and pushes us to catch up. We just have to learn from this."

North Carolina will need more production from those three if it wants to best the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.

