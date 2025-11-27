Predicting Most Productive UNC Players Against Michigan State
The North Carolina Tar Heels are coming off an impressive 85-70 win over the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Tuesday night. It was an up-and-down performance from North Carolina, as they struggled late in the first half, leading to St. Bonaventure trailing by two points after the first 20 minutes.
In terms of player production, it was status quo, as the Tar Heels were led by both of their big men, who dominated the Bonnies on both sides of the floor.
With all that being said, here are predictions for each of the players in the Tar Heels' starting five against the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving Day.
Caleb Wilson
Stat line prediction: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals
It was not an efficient outing for the freshman forward, who shot 5-of-13 from the field. However, he was able to reach the free throw line at will, converting all 10 of his free throw attempts.
Wilson will not be able to fall back on that against Michigan state. He will have to be efficient from the field if the Tar Heels want to win.
Henri Veesaar
Stat line prediction: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block
On the other hand, Vassar was incredibly effective and efficient from inside the paint on Tuesday night, hitting 9-of-14 shots from the field. However, that will be difficult to repeat against the Spartans sturdy defense.
Kyan Evans
Stat line prediction: 10 points and 3 assists
Evans is another example of a player who took advantage of opportunities on Tuesday night. If Michigan State leaves him open, the junior guard could replicate that type of performance on Thanksgiving.
Luka Bogavac
Stat line prediction: 12 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists
Since being inserted into the starting lineup, Bogavac has increased his points and shot attempts per game. That will continue to be the case against the Spartans on Thursday.
Although his shot has not been hitting consistently, volume should carry him into double-digit points.
Jarin Stevenson
Stat line prediction: 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.
The former Alabama forward, is more known for his defensive capabilities rather than his offensive output.
That will continue to be the case against Michigan state, who will most likely have an answer for Stevenson in his limited role on offense.
If Stevenson can continue to contribute as a help defender for Wilson and Veesaar, the Tar Heels have a great chance of neutralizing Michigan State's effectiveness in the paint.
