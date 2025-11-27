All Tar Heels

Predicting Most Productive UNC Players Against Michigan State

Here is a look at how the starting five could fare against a seasoned Michigan State squad.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis directs his team during the first half against the Radford Highlanders at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis directs his team during the first half against the Radford Highlanders at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The North Carolina Tar Heels are coming off an impressive 85-70 win over the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Tuesday night. It was an up-and-down performance from North Carolina, as they struggled late in the first half, leading to St. Bonaventure trailing by two points after the first 20 minutes.

In terms of player production, it was status quo, as the Tar Heels were led by both of their big men, who dominated the Bonnies on both sides of the floor.

With all that being said, here are predictions for each of the players in the Tar Heels' starting five against the Michigan State Spartans on Thanksgiving Day.

Caleb Wilson

Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) drives to the basket past St. Bonaventure Bonnies forward Daniel Egbuniwe (3) in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stat line prediction: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals

It was not an efficient outing for the freshman forward, who shot 5-of-13 from the field. However, he was able to reach the free throw line at will, converting all 10 of his free throw attempts.

Wilson will not be able to fall back on that against Michigan state. He will have to be efficient from the field if the Tar Heels want to win.

Henri Veesaar

Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) drives to th basket guarded by St. Bonaventure Bonnies forward Frank Mitchell (00) in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stat line prediction: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block

On the other hand, Vassar was incredibly effective and efficient from inside the paint on Tuesday night, hitting 9-of-14 shots from the field. However, that will be difficult to repeat against the Spartans sturdy defense.

Kyan Evans

Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) looks to pass the ball against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stat line prediction: 10 points and 3 assists

Evans is another example of a player who took advantage of opportunities on Tuesday night. If Michigan State leaves him open, the junior guard could replicate that type of performance on Thanksgiving.

Luka Bogavac

Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) drives to the basket past St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Amar’E Marshall (2) in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stat line prediction: 12 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists

Since being inserted into the starting lineup, Bogavac has increased his points and shot attempts per game. That will continue to be the case against the Spartans on Thursday.

Although his shot has not been hitting consistently, volume should carry him into double-digit points.

Jarin Stevenson

Nov 25, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) drives to the hoop against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stat line prediction: 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The former Alabama forward, is more known for his defensive capabilities rather than his offensive output.

That will continue to be the case against Michigan state, who will most likely have an answer for Stevenson in his limited role on offense.

If Stevenson can continue to contribute as a help defender for Wilson and Veesaar, the Tar Heels have a great chance of neutralizing Michigan State's effectiveness in the paint.

Logan Lazarczyk
