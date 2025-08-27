2 Tar Heels That Add Depth for UNC Men’s Hoops
The North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team, on paper at least, may have the best roster of Hubert Davis' career thus far as the head coach. From youthful talent to experience from various colleges, with Seth Trimble returning for his senior year — surrounded by a group of players that should allow him to play his game as efficiently and productively as possible.
Between the two groups, the frontcourt and backcourt, which one has more depth? Here is a breakdown of both below:
Frontcourt
- Caleb Wilson
- Henri Veesaar
- Jarin Stevenson
- James Brown
- Zayden High
- Ivan Matlekovic
Backcourt
- Kyan Evans
- Seth Trimble
- Luka Bogavac
- Jonathan Powell
- Jaydon Young
- Derek Dixon
- Isaiah Denis
Coach Davis will have plenty of options to choose from when making substitutions, but when making those changes on the floor, for either group, will there be a drop-off in production?
The luxury of having players off the bench who can produce at a high level is important in college basketball, and as seen in year No. 1 for the former assistant coach, he had to rely on the "Iron Five" made up of former Tar Heels RJ Davis, Caleb Love, Leaky Black, Brady Manek and Armando Bacot.
In the end, five players plus the help of Puff Johnson, another former Tar Heel and younger brother of now NBA sharpshooter Cam Johnson, were not enough to overcome the pieces of Kansas in the 2022 national championship game.
Bacot's ankle injury toward the end of the contest did not help the Tar Heels much either, having him watch the game from the bench while the last play unfolded (Love's three-point attempt to tie).
All things considered, Coach Davis' first go-around at in as the head coach was a great example as to why adding depth on the bench (in any sport, for this matter) is vital to team success — incase anyone is unable to play for whatever the case may be. Which is why I believe that this roster has a balance of both sides in the frontcourt and backcourt.
A Balance of Both Sides
Coach Davis has not had quite the depth this roster has the potential of having in the past; all of the names in both groups (as mentioned above), except the freshmen, have played plenty of minutes thus far in their careers.
For example, West Virginia's Jonathan Powell became the leader in three-point makes amongst freshmen in the Big 12. Another is Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar, who did not start much last season, but when he did he made an impact on the floor.
International player Luka Bogavac scored almost 15 points per game playing for SC Derby; keep in mind, he went up against opponents much older than him, too.
Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson played valuable minutes under Head Coach Nate Oats, stretching the floor and rebounding the ball.
Then, there is Seth Trimble, now a senior, who became a Tar Heel following the 2022 title game. And as I have said before, the players around him fit well with his aggressive, get-to-the-rim, playstyle (just like his older brother, J.P. Tokoto). And, of course, the freshmen are all capable (especially Wilson, a presumed starter) to contribute.
Rather than one group having more depth, both are actually quite balance.
This fall will begin a crucial season for UNC men's basketball and Coach Davis, as the lack of being able to find consistency does not exactly sit well with the traditional standards. The up and down, back-and-forth over the last four years has led to major concern.
North Carolina will open up with an exhibition in Salt Lake City, Utah, against BYU, featuring another lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, AJ Dybansta. Wilson and Dybansta will go head-to-head in a highly talented matchup between two freshmen. The Tar Heels and Cougars are set to square off on Friday, October 24; the time of the contest has not been announced yet.
Furthermore, the season officially begins on Monday, November 3 against Central Arkansas.
