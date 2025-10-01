UNC Basketball Hosts Meet-and-Greet, Scrimmage at Cherokee
CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball team is set to visit Cherokee for an exciting two-day fan event and intrasquad scrimmage from October 17 to 18.
The event kicks off Friday evening, October 17, with a special meet-and-greet and dinner hosted by Old Well Management at Harrah’s Resort Cherokee. Fans will have the chance to connect with Tar Heels players and coaches from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are available for $100 per person, plus any relevant fees.
Activities continue Saturday, October 18, at Cherokee High School, where fans can purchase tickets for an autograph session beginning at 10:30 a.m. Admission to the session is $25 plus fees and includes access to an intrasquad scrimmage immediately following the session at the Charles George Memorial Arena.
Separate tickets for the scrimmage will not be sold; entry is included with autograph session admission.
UNC will also hold its annual Blue-White scrimmage at the Smith Center on Saturday, beginning about an hour after the Tar Heels football team hosts Clemson at noon.
The Tar Heels open their preseason slate with a pair of exhibition games: on the road against BYU (Oct. 24) and at home versus Winston-Salem State (Oct. 29). Regular season action tips off November 3 against Central Arkansas.
Backcourt
The only returning starter from last season is Seth Trimble. Trimble averaged 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting nearly 43% from the field.
Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans arrives at UNC after averaging 10.6 points per game and ranking among the nation’s top three-point shooters at 44.6% last season.
Luka Bogavac brings a wealth of experience to the locker room, playing for SC Derby, a club located in Podgorica, Montenegro. While playing for SC Derby last season, averaging nearly 15 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a steal per game. He also shot 45.1% from the field, 40% on three-point shots and 87% from the f
Jonathan Powell will provide depth as well. The 6’6” wing averaged 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game last season for West Virginia and has shown flashes as a perimeter shooter, shooting at a 35.2 clip from three-point range.
First-year guard Derek Dixon is also expected to compete for significant playing time in UNC's rotation.
Frontcourt
Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar, a 7-footer from Estonia, averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks last year while shooting 59.2% from the floor. Five-star freshman Caleb Wilson, ranked No. 8 nationally, brings elite two-way ability after leading his high school to its first state championship. Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson returns home after contributing to the Crimson Tide’s back-to-back Elite Eight runs and an appearance in the Final Four in 2024.
The depth extends beyond the top trio. UNC also added 6-foot-11 High Point transfer Ivan Matlekovic, joining Veesaar, Wilson, Stevenson, Zayden High, and James Brown in the frontcourt. While Matlekovic’s numbers at High Point — 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds in five games — were modest, his size offers practice value and situational in-game impact. Former UNC star Sean May will oversee his development.
