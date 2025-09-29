UNC Freshman Prepares to Compete Right Away
Derek Dixon comes in as a freshman alongside four-star Isaiah Denis and five-star freshman phenom Caleb Wilson, who's expected to be a one-and-done after the 2025-2026 season concludes — adventuring off to the NBA to earn more millions on top of his shoe deal with New Balance.
Although Dixon may not have the same noise entering the college ranks as some freshmen across the college basketball landscape, he voices his will to compete and battle it out on the hardwood.
On X (formerly Twitter), the official men's basketball account shared a quote by Dixon, detailing his readiness ahead of the season.
- "Carolina fans are getting a competitor. Someone who wants to play the game the right way. All he cares about is winning. That's what I've done throughout my career."
Tar Heels should keep an eye on Dixon and his progress throughout the year, because he could become a very valuable piece to Hubert Davis' offense with his ability to shoot — opening up driving lanes and keeping his defender honest, rather than sagging and dropping to help a play around the block between big men. North Carolina's bigs will thank Dixon a lot when posting up their matchup near him, but if, for whatever reason, a double-team is sent, then Dixon will have space to get a shot off.
Dixon Is Accompanied by Other Shooters on UNC’s Roster
Besides Dixon, Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans, West Virginia transfer Jonathan Powell, and Luka Bogavac, from Montenegro in Southeast Europe, accompany the freshman in the shooting department — all to Davis' liking and how he wants UNC to play — an offensive scheme based on shooting, playing fast, rebounding and defending.
The Tar Heels should have no problem making shots from outside and the big men's presence will help out greatly, too. It will be tough for opposing teams to pick and choose who to guard, unless North Carolina is having a bad game entirely and getting outplayed. It will be fascinating to see what Dixon can do in his first go-around at the college level.
Who knows, UNC has had success with freshmen in years prior, maybe Dixon can be another product that follows suit and November 3 is where the story begins.
