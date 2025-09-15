Back to the Boards: Carolina's Renewed Rebounding Focus
North Carolina basketball is defined by its blue-blood pedigree, the “Four Corners” offense and the signature argyle pattern running down the sides of its uniforms.
However, the thing the program takes the most pride in is rebounding. From 2014-15 to 2023-24, the Tar Heels were in the top 10 in rebounding nine out of 10 times. They were No. 1 nationally in total rebounds per game three straight seasons in a row (2016-2019).
In 2023-24, Carolina was seventh in rebounds per game (41.08), 11th in defensive rebounds (26.8), 15th in rebound margin (7.3) and 47th in offensive rebounds (12.22). When Armando Bacot graduated and was no longer on the team for the 2024-25 season, those numbers dropped significantly: 98th in rebound margin (2.9), 105th in rebounds per game (36.68) and 240th in offensive rebounds per game (9.78).
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis wants to return the program to the standard that made it what it is today.
- "That’s something that’s a high priority for us," I’ve talked about rebounding, but you’ve got to defend. We've got to be a really good defensive team. And when you have someone like Henri, who is also older and he’s very vocal, which allows us to have really good communication, that’s something that’s a huge benefit for us."
Forward Henri Veesaar has noted the importance of rebounding at practice, particularly on the offensive side.
From 2014 to 2021, the lowest North Carolina ranked in offensive rebounding was 13th during the 2014-15 season. The Tar Heels led the nation in that category in both 2016-17, when they won their most recent national championship, and again in 2020-21.
- "It's a big key in practice, I think we hear it every practice that we're not going (hard) enough," Veesaar said. "I think we're going to do a really good job this year of getting offensive rebounds."
Sean May Has Been Heavily Involved
North Carolina assistant coach Sean May, a former legendary Carolina big man, is also working with the big men to improve their overall rebounding skills.
- "Yeah, I think he's definitely worked on the releasing part," Veesaar said. "He's kind of talked about it and just seeing where you hit and you have to go get back to the play. Like you just can't settle and like try to push your guy out. But you got to also help others to get the rebound if it doesn't come your way.
May was a key member of the 2004-05 national championship team, the first of three titles won under Roy Williams. He averaged 15.8 points and 10 rebounds during his three-year career at North Carolina. In the Tar Heels’ 75-70 victory over Illinois in the 2005 title game, May scored 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Having Size Will Help the Issue
The last two North Carolina squads were both under 78 inches as the Tar Heels averaged 77.2 inches per player in 2024 – which was 161st nationally — and 76.4 inches per player in 2025 — which was 305th, according to KenPom. Keep in mind, there are 362 Division I basketball programs.
However, the size has increased dramatically as North Carolina’s average height is 78.62 inches (6-foot-8), more than a two-inch jump from last season. The Tar Heels now have six players listed at 6-10 or taller: James Brown (6-10), Zayden High (6-10), Ivan Matlekovic (7-0), Jarin Stevenson (6-10), Henri Veesaar (7-0) and Caleb Wilson (6-10). A year ago, they had only two.
