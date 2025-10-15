Jarin Stevenson Comes Home to Power UNC Forward
There’s an old saying: "Who says you can’t go home?" That sentiment rings true for North Carolina forward Jarin Stevenson, who chose to join the Tar Heels after spending the past two seasons playing college basketball at Alabama.
It was truly a homecoming for Stevenson, a native of Chapel Hill who attended Seaforth High School in Pittsboro, North Carolina, where his father, Jarod, served as head coach.
Stevenson was named North Carolina’s 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 21.8 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks as a junior—his final season—at Seaforth, before reclassifying from the Class of 2024 to the Class of 2023.
He also has family ties to UNC; his mother played basketball for the Tar Heels from 1994 to 1998 under head coach Sylvia Hatchell.
"Yeah, yeah, they were very excited," Stevenson said when asked about the reaction from his loved ones. "You know, my friends from back in high school, they were excited. I'm coming back. This is going to make a lot of the games and stuff. So, yeah, I'm excited for that. They're excited. And, yeah, just the decision. My parents are happy. They can come to a lot of the games now. And, yeah, yeah, it's really cool."
While in Tuscaloosa, Stevenson was a key role player off the bench, averaging 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game over his two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He shot 42.3 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from three-point range.
In both seasons, he helped Alabama reach back-to-back Elite Eight appearances and, as a freshman in 2024, contributed to the program’s first-ever Final Four.
Stevenson made five three-pointers (5-for-8) and scored a season-high 19 points in the NCAA Elite Eight win over Clemson in Los Angeles. He was the Tide’s second-leading scorer in the 89-82 win that sent Alabama to its historic Final Four.
Why He Originally Chose Alabama and Why He Came Back
Why did Stevenson choose Alabama? The answer was playing time. North Carolina's frontcourt was loaded with talent when he was being recruited, so Stevenson knew he would get more experience and opportunity with the Crimson Tide.
"Well, I feel like my recruit, or at least they had a lot of stacked talent when I was first coming in. A big thing with me, I wanted, you know, experience, get playing time again, make the NBA and show what I can do."
When Stevenson entered the transfer portal, North Carolina was his top choice. When the Tar Heels called, his decision was easy.
"UNC had a great staff. Again, they impressed me when I was a freshman and stuff. So yeah, just coming back, I feel like it was the right choice," Stevenson said. I feel like my goals align with their goals, and I feel like I can help this team."
It also helps that Stevenson has known North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis since he was a freshman in high school, making the transition process a bit smoother.
"Coach Davis, he's a great guy," Stevenson He's a great coach, great leader. Yeah, I've learned a few things from him basketball-wise and just, like, personality-wise and just being a great, you know, young man. I feel like he's good at being creative or, like, help teaching young men and stuff like that."
