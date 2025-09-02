Kyan Evans Expresses Feelings for Continued Tradition in Chapel Hill
Kyan Evans is projected to be the starting point guard in Hubert Davis fifth season as head coach.
The UNC football team has taken over the majority of the attention (for now) amongst the rest of North Carolina's athletic teams. Head Coach Bill Belichick has been an extremely hot topic for quite some time. However, the UNC men's basketball team is ramping up and begins its season in two months on November 3, against Central Arkansas at home.
In addition to practices, the media team covering Head Coach Hubert Davis' squad has started the "player intros" content on social media — having each player sit down in front of a camera, talking, while also showing footage of their game simultaneously. It is a way for Tar Heels to get warmed up with each person on the roster. In the first release, Evans stepped up to the plate and spoke about his experience and who he is as a player.
Furthermore, the official men's basketball account on X (formerly Twitter) shared one quote of Evans — referencing the number of former players who come back and show support.
"This is a lifelong family," said Evans. "The amount of players that come back and spend time with us and show us what it means to put on the jersey is just special. It's not like that everywhere."
The value of having past Tar Heels return to visit the current roster can pay dividends in the end, and is something that should not go overlooked.
The Carolina Family
All things considered, Evans is experiencing the meat of what the "Carolina Family" means to players, coaches, faculty and anyone else who has been involved with UNC athletics, not just men's basketball.
Throughout the 2025-2026 campaign, moments similar to what has happened during the summer are bound to happen — for example, maybe Michael Jordan appears in the locker room following one of UNC's victories, it's just a perk that comes with playing for the university.
Football is keeping the stove warm and ready for men's (and women's) basketball to arrive, as time continues to pass, and eventually, boom — the first game of the season is here. As the rest of the player intro videos come out, the theme of "Carolina Family" will be something to look out for — revealing the feelings and maybe similar sentiments by the other players.
